Vetsource showcases expansion to its payment services at VMX veterinary conference

Vetsource kicks off the new year by highlighting standalone payment services solution, a new digital scripting experience, an expanded pharmacy dashboard and data services at booth #1377.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vetsource's Payment Services will be on display at VMX 2024, demonstrating to attendees how it provides a faster, more efficient checkout process and simple end-of-day reconciliation. Designed specifically for veterinary practices, this is one of several services that Vetsource® , a leader in pet pharmacy and technology services, will be exhibiting at VMX in Orlando, Fla., Jan. 13-17, 2024.

VMX attendees can learn about Vetsource Payment Services at booth #1377. Designed specifically for veterinary practices, it features an easy-to-use interface with simple payment processing, flexible payment options and dedicated support from veterinary industry experts.

Last year, Vetsource developed a payment solution that integrates with Avimark practice information management software (PIMS). Initially released to a small group of practices, the integrated solution will become widely available this spring.

"When we heard about the Vetsource pilot program, we decided to try it out and were (still are) very happy with the client service," said Lee Ann Nix, COO of SnipWell Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic in Fort Mill, S.C. They had been using a processing company with lackluster support and a complicated fee system. "The onboarding/support process has been easy and streamlined," Nix adds. "Vetsource went beyond our expectations and continues to do so."

A new payment solution that works for all practices regardless of PIMS is now available, enabling every practice to take advantage of a service that was designed, built and tested with veterinary practices and their unique business needs in mind.

Payment Services is the culmination of several years of research and more than three years of development. It features an easy-to-use interface with simple payment processing, flexible payment options and dedicated support from veterinary industry experts.

Nix says she and her staff like "the variety of payment options offered and the transparency with the fees and how they are processed," adding that it also saves time on end-of-day reconciliation. Attendees can stop by the Vetsource booth for a demo and learn how Payment Services can save staff time and reduce their fees in the coming year.

Vetsource will also share the latest enhancements to its Prescription Management solution, used by more than 10,000 veterinary practices. Recent updates include a streamlined platform that makes digital scripting easier than ever, updates to the practice-branded online stores that enhance the client experience, and expanded pet owner email marketing and product reminders that improve compliance and help grow a practice's entire pharmacy.

In addition, Vetsource's Pharmacy Dashboard — which provides a comprehensive view of all pharmacy data by combining in-practice and online pharmacy data — now includes nutrition. The dashboard features overall pharmacy sales, compliance and opportunities to improve patient care.

VMX attendees can also learn how to monitor their performance and fuel growth in 2024 and beyond with Vetsource Data Services , which offers robust KPI and compliance reports including benchmarks. Reports and daily dashboards enable practices to track their performance, spot opportunities and make confident, data-driven decisions.

And, starting this year, Vetsource Data Services is partnering with the Fountain Report industry newsletter to provide quarterly metrics that offer a look into what the average practice is experiencing across the country. Using normalized data from more than 7,000 practices, these metrics provide unique insights into practice trends, patient behaviors, and compliance.

To learn more about Vetsource and its solutions, visit booth #1377 at VMX or vetsource.com .

About Vetsource

At Vetsource, we build a brighter future for pets and those who care for them. What started as a home delivery service in 2008 has evolved into a comprehensive digital platform that provides pharmacy, technology, and business services for the pet health industry. Our data-powered solutions — prescription management, payment services, and data services — eliminate complexities and simplify workflows to help veterinarians, retailers and others in the pet health industry foster engagement, loyalty and positive experiences that ensure strong relationships. With nearly 600 employees, Vetsource is headquartered in Portland, Ore.

