Vetster Brings Virtual Veterinary Support to PetSmart Associates to Deliver Faster Access to Trusted Care

Vetster facilitates real-time in-store care for North America's largest pet retailer to accelerate time to treatment and elevate care standards

PHOENIX, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Vetster, the world's fastest-growing pet care marketplace, today announced a virtual veterinary support program has been rolled out to select PetSmart stores in the United States. Through Vetster's secure medical platform, PetSmart associates gain real-time access to licensed veterinarians, bringing a new level of immediacy and confidence to the in-store care experience. Telehealth has become an integrated part of human healthcare, and now Vetster and PetSmart are bringing the same convenience and trusted care to pets, making virtual veterinary care more accessible than ever.

PetSmart associates support thousands of pets every day in PetsHotel, The Salon, and small- animal departments, whether pets are awaiting their forever homes or enjoying their stays. With direct access to a veterinarian the moment a question arises, teams can act quickly and with greater clarity. For pet parents, the result is added reassurance: the care their pets receive is backed by trusted veterinary expertise throughout their visit.

"Pet parents trust us to care for their pets with the highest standards," said Rob Pace,senior vice president of veterinary health services at PetSmart. "By partnering with Vetster, we're bringing industry-leading virtual care technology directly into our stores. This is especially valuable in areas where access to veterinarians is limited. The Vetster platform connects our associates immediately to trusted veterinary expertise, so every pet benefits from timely, confident care."

Vetster's medical platform is designed to deliver expert veterinary care online. Where regulations allow, associates can connect with licensed veterinarians who can diagnose and treat a broad range of concerns virtually. Virtual care is effective for many of the issues pets experience day to day, from sudden concerns like vomiting, diarrhea, infections, or minor injuries to ongoing needs such as anxiety, allergies, arthritis, weight management and flea and tick prevention.

Vetster's network includes veterinarians with expertise across all species found in PetSmart stores, from dogs and cats to birds, reptiles, amphibians, and small animals. No matter the pet, there is always a clinician available who understands its specific needs. Designed to complement, not replace, in-clinic veterinary relationships, Vetster gives associates immediate access to trusted medical expertise while preserving appropriate pathways for hands-on care when needed.

"We are excited to bring Vetster's medical platform into PetSmart stores," said Mark Bordo, CEO, Vetster. "Virtual care is powerful. Veterinarians can diagnose, treat, and support a wide range of conditions online. By giving PetSmart associates immediate access to this expertise, we are raising the standard of in-store care for pets across the country."

Together, PetSmart and Vetster are setting a new benchmark for what in-store pet care can look like, combining trusted veterinary expertise with real-time access to care. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation and a future where every pet receives the timely support they deserve.

About Vetster

Vetster is an innovative pet health platform that connects pet owners with licensed veterinary professionals through virtual consultations. Committed to making veterinary care more accessible, Vetster offers on-demand services that empower pet parents to receive expert advice and support from the comfort of their homes or on the go. With a focus on convenience and quality care, Vetster is redefining how pet health services are delivered in today's digital age. Learn more about Vetster at vetster.com.

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading omni-channel pet retailer in North America with a mission to help everyone experience more joy with pets. The company offers a compelling assortment of pet care essentials, exclusive brands and must-have items for each season, along with expert pet services. With nearly 1,700 stores across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico – plus a seamless shopping experience at PetSmart.com and through the PetSmart app – PetSmart's convenient shopping options are complete with autoship, same-day delivery and in-store pickup. Expert services include a professional grooming salon in every store, veterinary care in more than 700 locations, pet training, and Doggie Day Camp and PetsHotel overnight boarding in many locations. The PetSmart Treats Rewards loyalty program provides value to pet parents through personalized offers and points on every purchase that can be used for future savings.

PetSmart and PetSmart Charities have a long-standing commitment to supporting pets and people in the communities they serve, and PetSmart Charities is the largest funder of animal welfare in North America. Together, they are proud to have helped more than 11 million pets find loving homes through in-store pet adoption programs. For more information, visit PetSmart.com.

SOURCE Vetster Inc.