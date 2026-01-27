VetTemps Welcomes Dr. John Brooks Slaughter II as Medical Director & Brand Ambassador

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VetTemps, based in Salt Lake City, UT, is thrilled to announce the appointment of John Brooks Slaughter II, DVM, CVA, CVFT, CVT, CVCH as Medical Director and Brand Ambassador.

Dr. Slaughter brings an extraordinary blend of clinical excellence, business leadership, teaching experience, and national thought-leadership to VetTemps at a pivotal moment in the growth of the relief veterinary profession.

Dr. John Brooks Slaughter II

A 1985 graduate of Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Slaughter has practiced across general medicine, emergency/critical care, integrative medicine, and advanced diagnostics for nearly two decades. He is certified in Veterinary Acupuncture, Chinese Herbal Therapy, Food Therapy, and Tui- na (medical massage) through the Chi Institute and holds advanced training in abdominal ultrasound and Class IV therapeutic laser. Most recently, he has worked as an independent high-level relief veterinarian throughout the Mid-Atlantic region while lecturing on business management at Chi University.

Before embracing the new challenge of full-time clinical practice, Dr. Slaughter built a distinguished 15-year career in financial services, rising to Senior Vice President at First Union Securities (now Wells Fargo) and First Vice President at Morgan Stanley, where he managed more than $20 million in client assets and honed expertise in leadership, marketing, and professional development — skills he now brings directly to the relief veterinary community.

In his new role at VetTemps, Dr. Slaughter will lead three strategic pillars over the next five years:

Recruiting & Retention Building robust pipelines from veterinary schools, specialty associations, and online communities; launching referral incentives; and establishing VetTemps as the recognized "Top Employer for Relief Veterinarians" nationwide. Training & Professional Development Creating and directing a best-in-class onboarding and continuing education curriculum for relief veterinarians — including practice adaptability, EMR proficiency, communication in temporary settings, burnout prevention, and specialty tracks (ER, surgery, shelter medicine, integrative care). The goal: position VetTemps' training program as the undisputed industry gold standard. Thought Leadership & Advocacy Representing VetTemps at regional and national conferences (AVMA, VMX, WVC, and others), publishing in leading journals, and ultimately hosting a dedicated Relief Vet Summit — all while championing career flexibility, work-life balance, and the vital role relief veterinarians play in modern veterinary medicine.

"Dr. Slaughter is uniquely qualified to elevate the relief veterinary experience," said Tim Devereux, Founder & CEO of VetTemps. "He has lived every facet of the veterinary profession — from solo practice ownership and corporate medicine to high-stakes independent relief work — and he understands both the clinical and business realities our veterinarians and hospital partners face daily. We could not ask for a stronger voice to lead us into the next chapter."

Dr. Slaughter added, " I am committed to sharing my personal philosophy, honed over years of international travel, to VetTemps: Eyes that travel see!"

Please join us in welcoming Dr. Johnny Slaughter to the VetTemps family. We are confident his vision, energy, and credibility will benefit every veterinarian we serve and every hospital we partner with.

About the Founders Tim Devereux serves as Chief Executive Officer and Lacey Salzer as Chief Operating Officer of VetTemps. Together, they bring deep experience in building scalable, veterinarian- and clinic-centric staffing solutions, with a proven track record of creating high-touch agencies that earn loyalty and drive lasting impact in staffing.

About VetTemps

VetTemps, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a premier nationwide relief veterinary staffing agency founded in 2024 by industry veterans Tim Devereux and Lacey Salzer. The husband-and-wife team previously founded Integrity Locums in 2012, a successful physician locum tenens firm that they grew and sold to private equity in 2025.

Drawing on more than a decade of staffing expertise, Tim and Lacey identified a significant gap in the veterinary relief market: the lack of a true travel-focused agency that delivers exceptional, personalised service to both veterinarians and clinics. They launched VetTemps to fill that void, creating a niche player dedicated exclusively to high-quality relief placements for veterinary practices nationwide.

VetTemps is committed to redefining relief staffing with a white-glove, concierge-style approach that has been exceptionally well received by veterinarians and client practices alike. The company sets the gold standard by offering:

Fully prepaid travel and comfortable lodging for every assignment, at no additional cost to clinics

Comprehensive malpractice insurance coverage for all placed veterinarians

Weekly direct payments as 1099 independent contractors

Highly trained, dedicated consultants who guide every step—from matching and credentialing to scheduling and onboarding

By prioritizing quality over quantity, seamless logistics, and genuine partnership, VetTemps ensures relief veterinarians arrive ready to provide outstanding care while allowing practices to maintain continuity and focus on their patients.

For more information, visit www.thevettemps.com .

