Veühub Announces a $2 Million Seed-Stage Round

TORONTO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veühub, the online platform that delivers video content and programmatic monetization solutions, announced that it has raised $2 million in seed-stage-round funding from Bethmann Lombard Bancorp Inc., a leading independent mid-market private venture capital firm.

Veühub uses proprietary technology to bring together video publishers, brands and agencies in a data-driven, content sharing and monetization platform. The platform offers a self-serve content management system that currently hosts over 500,000 videos, a multiscreen video player that delivers fast, high-quality and on-demand video experiences across mobile, desktop, CTV (connected television) and a custom-built monetization ad stack. Veühub is enabling content creators to increase distribution and web publishers to generate incremental revenue.

"We live in an age of video ubiquity and people now expect to find high-quality video content wherever they land online, but the creators of these videos need to find ways to make money from their efforts," says Hainsley Guthrie, CEO and co-founder of Veühub. "What Veühub does is fill the premium content void and assist both creators and web publishers with their monetization efforts."

Since launching in 2016, Veühub has shared millions of videos from unique content creators. The funds raised in this seed-stage round will be used to scale internal development and Veühub's sales team, along with completing the build of their new omni-channel ad-serving SaaS product, Slyngshot. With Slyngshot, VeuHub is venturing into the ad-serving space with a multi-channel (display, mobile, video), real-time bidding (RTB)-enabled ad server that publishers and media companies can use to transact and monetize their advertising inventory.

"We're really excited to continue developing Slyngshot, which is set to revolutionize the way media companies source and monetize ads," says Guthrie.

