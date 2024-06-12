VEVAN UNVEILS NEW FORMULA, PACKAGING, & DISTRIBUTION AHEAD OF SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW

Revamped Dairy-Free Cheese Alternative Features Clean Ingredients, Fresh Packaging, and Expanded Distribution

MONTFORT, Wis., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vevan Foods, creator of innovative dairy-free cheese alternatives, announces the debut of newly formulated products, updated packaging, and expanded distribution of the brand's UnCreamCheese at all Stop & Shop locations. These exciting developments come just in time for the highly anticipated Summer Fancy Food Show, where Vevan will showcase its innovative offerings to industry professionals and consumers alike.

Vevanites can now find UnCreamCheese products at all Stop & Shop locations, making it easier than ever for consumers to find their favorite cream cheese alternative during their regular grocery shopping trips. This expansion marks a significant milestone for Vevan, broadening its reach and bringing its delicious, dairy-free options to more households across the region.

With a dedicated focus on refining Vevan's recipes to deliver an even better experience, the brand's newest formula is the next generation in plant-based cheesemaking. Moving away from the industry standard oil-and-starch base, the brand is pioneering a base of plant-milks and creams that allows Schuman Cheese, Vevan's parent company, to implement cheesemaking techniques that they have honed over the last 75 years. With added protein, calcium, probiotics, and lower saturated fats, the formula focuses on clean, healthy ingredients without compromising on taste. In addition to the revamped formula, Vevan is proud to introduce new packaging that mirrors the brand's bold, bright personality.

"Our newest formulation is a huge step in making Vevan a more authentic true-to-cheese experience. We start with plant-milk, which allows us to leverage our 75 years of cheesemaking expertise to deliver on a product that, not only tastes great, but is more sustainable and nutritionally dense than other options on the market," said Keith Schuman, Plant Based Business Unit Lead at Schuman Cheese. "All of us here at Vevan have been so energized by the changes and developments taking place, and we're so excited to finally be able to share them. We're looking forward to seeing everyone at Summer Fancy Food Show and talking to our consumers and industry peers about everything that's been happening behind the scenes – we'll be at Booth #468!"

Vevan will be exhibiting at the Summer Fancy Food Show, where attendees will have the opportunity to taste Vevan's newly formulated products, meet the team, and learn more about the brand. The event, taking place from June 23-25 in New York City, is a must-visit for anyone interested in the latest trends and products in the specialty food industry.

