VeVe Partners With DS For First Concept Car NFTs

"VeVe is tapping into another massive industry by partnering with DS, a brand whose alliance of French savoir-faire and innovative technology has become a part of their reputation," said Daniel Cothers, Co-Founder of the VeVe platform. "It's great to see VeVe helping to continue DS's spirit of avant-garde by introducing their first line of NFT concept cars."

"Being at the avant-garde means being progressive, pioneering and experimental. DS Automobiles always goes further to introduce new and modern ideas. This collaboration extends the artistic expression of men and women from the DS DESIGN STUDIO PARIS, conveying French savoir-faire of the Brand through innovative NFTs," said Bastien Schupp, Head of Marketing & Communication DS Automobiles.

Through the VeVe platform, fans can showcase their digital collections in the app's virtual showrooms as epic 3D dioramas, as well as virtually visit, comment on and like showrooms from other collectors. VeVe also offers an augmented reality (AR) photo mode that allows collectors to interact with every digital collectible in 3D, as well as share their collectibles through VeVe's in-app social feed or on external social platforms. In addition, VeVe uses gasless transactions providing a 99.9% reduction in environmental footprint.

About DS

Driven by the spirit of the avant-garde and backed by an exceptional heritage - that of the 1955 DS, the DS brand, born in 2014, aims to embody French luxury savoir-faire in the automotive industry. Designed for a customer base looking for personal expression and eager for new technologies, DS models combine refinement and technology. With DS 3 CROSSBACK, DS 4, DS 7 CROSSBACK and DS 9, DS brand is launching a global range. Only brand able to claim a double Formula E championship (Teams and Drivers) in 2019 and 2020, DS Automobiles is at the cutting edge of electrification by offering all its models in electrified version. Under the E-TENSE label, DS Automobiles offers both 100% electric and plug-in hybrid of up to 360 horsepower with 4-wheel drive. From 2024, every new model launched by DS Automobiles will be only 100% electric. For its discerning customers, DS Automobiles has created "ONLY YOU, a wealth of attentions", its exclusive service programme for a unique brand experience. With a presence in 41 countries, the DS brand has created and is developing an exclusive distribution network that includes 400 DS STORES throughout the world.

Follow news from DS internationally on www.DSautomobiles.com @DS_Official

About VeVe:

Founded in 2018, VeVe was created by collectors, for collectors to bring premium licensed NFT digital collectibles to the mass market. With over 1,000,000 active users and 2.6 million NFTs sold, VeVe is the largest mobile-first digital collectibles platform and one of the top grossing Entertainment Apps in the Google Play and Apple stores.

Utilizing both blockchain and augmented reality technologies, VeVe offers premium licensed collectibles from leading brands including DC Comics and Warner Bros, Cartoon Network, tokidoki, Ghostbusters, Back to the Future and more. For the first time, these brands can provide customization to collectibles after their initial sale, creating endless revenue possibilities for products both new and previously offered. In addition, VeVe's 3D augmented reality photo mode allows collectors to interact with every digital collectible, as well as share their collectibles through VeVe's in-app social feed, or on external social platforms including Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and more.

In March 2021, VeVe committed to 100% carbon neutral NFTs and provided $7+ million in grants to environmental nonprofits to raise money for causes through NFT promotions. In addition, VeVe uses Ethereum's layer 2 scaling protocol, Immutable X, which provides instant trade confirmation, scalability (over 9,000 trades per second), zero gas fees, and a 99.9% reduction in environmental footprint.

The VeVe Digital Collectible app is available on both iOS and Android.

