VeVe Poised to Revolutionize Digital Comics and Collecting with Launch of VeVe Comics

Platform gives fans access to first-day releases and new experiences, kicking off with first launch publisher, Marvel Comics

LOS ANGELES and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VeVe, the world's home of premium digital collectibles, comics and artworks is expanding with the launch of VeVe Comics on 14 March – giving comic book fans a new way to collect and read new release comics. The new comics reader app and webstore fills a current gap in the industry, bringing fans non-subscription access to premium, licensed digital comic books with richer experiences and a fan-centric approach to reading and collecting.

The new multi-publisher platform is debuting with Marvel Comics as its first publisher, offering comic book enthusiasts access to 300+ new Marvel digital issues on launch day, new comics added weekly on the same day the titles are released in print.

"Being passionate readers and collectors ourselves, we recognized that digital comics fans have been calling for a more immersive experience," said David Yu, CEO and co-founder, VeVe. "Our aim is to create a platform that makes comics discovery fun and easy — one that's centered on function and design, fosters community and accessibility for all. We understood those pain points and created VeVe Comics to be the solution." VeVe also leveraged community members as part of its design process, optimizing their input to craft a user experience tailored for comic book enthusiasts.

With instant delivery of comics, VeVe Comics users, via a free app download (iOS and Android), can easily sort collections and their comic books using Quick Lists, while VeVe's guided reading experience puts the reader in the heart of the story. VeVe's technology allows users to read comics panel by panel, one at a time. VeVe has dedicated significant effort to ensure that the entire app experience is an enjoyable one for comic enthusiasts. Each page is meticulously converted into a panel by panel experience by hand - creating a seamless reading and viewing experience for app users.

VeVe, founded in 2018 to offer premium licensed digital collectibles and comics, will co-exist with its VeVe Comics counterpart. Yu says fans that use both VeVe and VeVe Comic apps will utilize a single account, removing any obstacles of managing both. "Whether you're building a library to read online or offline, collect issues from your favorite comic cover artist in VeVe Comics or seeking to sell or buy limited edition comics and explore other limited edition digital collectibles in VeVe, we want the experience to be seamless."

We're embracing the opportunity to revolutionize digital comic book publishing, particularly when it's done with the same fandom and passion as our incredible audience," added Dan Crothers, COO and co-founder, VeVe. "We agreed that it had to start with the fans around the world. Our goal is to help unlock access to the world of comics and give the comic book community greater access to mobile-first experiences – all while preserving the artistry, storytelling, and heritage of the world's most iconic comic book characters."

With the launch, VeVe Comics' ambition is to further build the bridge between the digital and collecting worlds, whilst introducing the benefits of limited edition digital comics verified on the blockchain - making it easy for anyone to buy and sell without any knowledge of web3. VeVe Comics will continue to evolve, with more features and publishers in the near future.

About VeVe

Founded in 2018 by David Yu and Dan Crothers, VeVe was created for collectors by collectors to bring premium licensed digital collectibles and comics to the mass market. VeVe offers fully readable digital comics with the original covers and VeVe exclusive cover variants for grail comics.

With more than 10 million digital collectibles sold and over 10 million digital comic transactions, VeVe is the largest mobile-first digital collectibles platform, allowing users to buy, sell and play with their VeVe digital collectibles on your smartphone, take your digital comic collection with you wherever you go and read comics online on the VeVe app.

VeVe's trusted NFT marketplace, with verified buyers and sellers, lets Collectors acquire the things they love to digitally curate their ideal collection.

VeVe is committed to 100% carbon neutral NFTs; VeVe uses Ethereum's layer 2 scaling protocol, Immutable X, which provides instant trade confirmation, scalability (over 9,000 trades per second), zero gas fees, and a 99.9% reduction in environmental footprint.

Start your digital collecting journey on the VeVe Digital Collectibles app - available on both iOS and Android and online at www.veve.me/collectibles . Visit www.veve.me/comics to discover the future of comics.

SOURCE VeVe