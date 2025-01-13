Vevo Therapeutics to Open Source Milestone Tahoe-100M Dataset

Tahoe-100M is the world's largest single-cell atlas of how drug molecules impact biology of patient cells

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vevo Therapeutics, a biotechnology company using its Mosaic technology and next-generation AI to uncover better drugs for more patients, announced today that it will open source its historic Tahoe-100M dataset in collaboration with NVIDIA's biology foundation model research team. The NVIDIA team will contribute machine learning and data engineering expertise to train models on this data and package for use.

The Tahoe-100M data set is the world's largest atlas of single-cell transcriptomic data, mapping how drugs impact patient cells at scale. It comprises 100 million cells and 60,000 experiments, mapping 1,200 drug treatments across 50 different tumor models. It is larger than all public single-cell datasets combined, and 50x larger than all publicly available, drug-perturbed single-cell data put together.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with NVIDIA and to combine our ability to generate datasets with historic scale and information content with the capabilities of NVIDIA's large-scale AI models," said Nima Alidoust, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Vevo Therapeutics. "Open sourcing a dataset of this magnitude is a momentous step towards creating a more open and collaborative community in biological research, which can ultimately help us design better therapeutics for patients. It further demonstrates our confidence in our ability to generate transformative datasets and reflects our commitment to enabling researchers worldwide to build innovative AI models."

Vevo Therapeutics is a biotechnology company using its in vivo drug discovery platform and next-generation AI models to uncover better drugs for more patients. The company's Mosaic platform is the first to make multi-patient drug screening data scalable, with single-cell precision, to better represent patient diversity in drug response. Vevo is using Mosaic to build the world's largest atlas of how drugs interact with patient cells and training AI models on its data to find novel targets and drugs undetectable by other technologies.



Located in South San Francisco, CA, Vevo was founded by a team of inventors and thought leaders who have discovered drugs for "undruggable" targets and invented novel methods in genomics, computational biology, and chemistry. Vevo is backed by leading investors at the intersection of life sciences and technology, including General Catalyst, Wing Venture Capital, Mubadala Capital, AIX Ventures, and Camford Capital. Learn more at www.vevo.ai and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

