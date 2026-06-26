VEVOR and The Restoration Team Complete Home Restoration for Houston Family Through Upgrade Next Door

This is the first completed project under VEVOR's Upgrade Next Door community program. The initiative was shaped by an earlier pilot with a non-profit organization Rebuilding Together Houston, in which VEVOR helped renovate a 75-year-old home for a breast cancer survivor in the Houston area.

The Pierre Home

William Pierre, a lifelong Houston resident, has lived in his Settegast home since 1999, raising his twin sons there as a single father. Hurricane Beryl accelerated years of deferred maintenance and left the home with critical repair needs that Pierre could no longer address alone.

Over three days, volunteers alongside VEVOR and TRT staff completed structural repairs, a full bathroom renovation with a new walk-in shower, and upgrades to a rear bedroom to improve comfort and livability. VEVOR supplied tools and equipment to support the work, including a telescoping ladder, wet/dry vacuums, a walk-behind floor sweeper, and a drywall sander to ensure smooth wall finishes while minimizing dust during construction. TRT will continue repairs on the remainder of the home, with the family expected to move back in approximately one month.

The renovation addressed long-standing safety concerns and improved key living spaces, creating a safer, more comfortable environment for Pierre and his family.

The project was coordinated in partnership with TRT, which identified the family, organized volunteers, and provided local expertise to ensure the renovation met both the family's needs and the character of the surrounding community.

"The goal was about protecting what's already there," said Trevor Barnett, Executive Director of TRT. "Having reliable tools on-site allows our volunteers to work safely and efficiently — that's what this partnership with VEVOR makes possible. As we celebrate the 500th home TRT has supported, we're proud to work alongside VEVOR to make a meaningful difference in our community."

"Seeing the team show up made me realize I wasn't alone anymore," said William Pierre. "Now when I walk through the door, I feel pride instead of worry. This fresh start lets us focus on our children's dreams."

What "Upgrade Next Door" Means

"Upgrade Next Door" is VEVOR's ongoing community program designed to help under-served households and communities access the tools, resources, and support needed for meaningful home improvement projects—from individual homes to shared public spaces and community facilities. Through partnerships with local nonprofit organizations and volunteers, the program helps local families create safer, more comfortable living environments and revitalize the public spaces where neighbors connect, while strengthening the communities they call home.

"The name is the commitment," said Susanna Muk, Senior PR Manager, VEVOR US. "Upgrade Next Door is how we support Houston community partners with practical tools and resources for meaningful home improvements."

VEVOR Houston Store

Central to the initiative is VEVOR's Houston store at 10951 FM 1960 Rd W, which serves as the operational hub for each "Upgrade Next Door" project. For this renovation, the store provided local staff volunteers, coordinated tool logistics, and staged equipment for on-site delivery — reinforcing its role as a key resource for community improvement efforts across Houston.

"Seeing William and his sons experience the transformation of their home firsthand was an unforgettable moment for all of us," Muk added. "Their smiles reflected exactly what Upgrade Next Door is designed to achieve. We are proud to be part of the Houston community and look forward to continuing this journey together."

About The Restoration Team

The Restoration Team (TRT) is a Houston-based nonprofit dedicated to repairing homes, restoring hope and strengthening communities through volunteers, donors, contractors and community partners.

About VEVOR

Pro-Level Performance Without the Pro-Level Price. VEVOR is a home improvement brand built for Home Creators who want to upgrade their spaces with practical, high-performing products at exceptional value. From outdoor living and tools to home improvement equipment and everyday project essentials, VEVOR helps people take on upgrades with confidence, efficiency, and value.

Today, VEVOR operates in over 50 countries, supported by a network of 200+ global warehouses and a catalog of more than 15,000 SKUs spanning tools, outdoor equipment, and home improvement solutions. VEVOR has supported over 30 million Home Creators worldwide, bringing performance, inspiration, and value to their home improvement projects.

In 2026, VEVOR opened its first global flagship store in Houston, Texas — marking the brand's expansion from e-commerce into physical retail and bringing the VEVOR experience directly to Home Creators in person.

Media Contact

VEVOR Communications Team

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SOURCE VEVOR