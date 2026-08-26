VEVOR Brings Its Global Home Improvement Range to European Media and Consumers in Person for the First Time at IFA Berlin 2026

HOUSTON, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VEVOR, a leading global home improvement brand, will exhibit 21 products spanning outdoor living, professional workshop, and smart home categories at IFA Berlin 2026, taking place September 4 to 8, marking the first time the brand's range can be seen and experienced in person in Europe. The stand is located in Hall 11.1, Stand 111, with a dedicated press preview on September 3. VEVOR will also showcase select products at Showstoppers on September 3 (6–9pm).

VEVOR at IFA Berlin 2026 VEVOR AI Smart Bird Feeder with 2K Camera & Dual Solar Panels VEVOR Wall-Mounted Retractable Garden Hose Reel

As European households look for smarter ways to manage energy use and costs, VEVOR will showcase solutions that address both sides of the equation. Its Handheld Thermal Imaging Camera helps identify potential areas of energy loss around the home, while the Hybrid Solar Inverter 6kW, an all-in-one pure sine wave inverter with a built-in 120A MPPT solar controller, supports clean power generation and greater energy independence by reducing reliance on the grid.

Also on display is the AI Smart Bird Feeder with 2K Camera & Dual Solar Panels. Its AI-powered recognition system can identify over 10,000 bird species and send instant notifications through the app, while a 2K Ultra HD camera captures garden visitors in vivid detail. A built-in 5,200 mAh battery and dual solar panels provide a constant power supply for convenient, low-maintenance birdwatching.

The Wall-Mounted Retractable Garden Hose Reel, one of VEVOR's best-selling garden products on vevor.de, combines an auto-retract mechanism with a durable hose engineered for up to 200 PSI working pressure. Its wall-mounted design keeps the hose neatly stored and out of the way when not in use, while keeping it ready for everyday garden watering and outdoor cleaning.

"We're excited to participate in IFA for the first time and to introduce VEVOR to European media in person," said Shirley Liu, Head of E-commerce, VEVOR Europe. "IFA gives us a great opportunity to bring our products to life beyond the online experience, allowing journalists to see, test and experience their performance firsthand."

VEVOR's stand theme, Smart Upgrades for Your Entire Home, spans garden and outdoor, workshop, and indoor living spaces, and will provide a first look at the breadth of the broad portfolio.

Visitors to Hall 11.1 can try several products hands-on rather than viewing them behind glass, such as the Ultrasonic Cleaner and Vacuum Sealer. All visitors may have a hands-on experience of the Heat Press machine and bring home a VEVOR tote bag with a special graphic add-on. They may also enjoy a cup of popcorn freshly made from the VEVOR popcorn machine.

Shirley Liu will be on the stand throughout the show and available for 1:1 and small-group media interviews by appointment, with priority slots reserved for the press day on September 3.

Media wishing to book time with VEVOR at IFA or Showstoppers, including press-day appointments on September 3, can contact Paul Hughes at [email protected]. Product shots and booth imagery are available on request.

VEVOR's full product range is already available to UK and European shoppers online at www.vevor.co.uk as well as through marketplaces including Amazon. IFA Berlin marks the first time European media and consumers can see and try this range in person.

About VEVOR

VEVOR is a leading global home improvement brand, delivering pro-level performance products at exceptional value and empowering consumers to build a complete and ever-evolving home environment. Pro-grade quality without the pro-grade price tag. That's the VEVOR way: Upgrade. The Home Creator Way.

Media Contact

VEVOR Communications Team

[email protected]

SOURCE VEVOR