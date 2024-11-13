VEVOR issues warning on fake website scams, provides guidelines for staying safe

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home improvement retailer VEVOR has issued a public scam alert to help consumers identify fraudulent websites posing as VEVOR, along with guidelines for how to make safe VEVOR purchases and avoid online scams.

As rapid increase in counterfeit websites mimicking VEVOR's products and brand identity have been reported recently, VEVOR is aiming to protect its customers from these scams. With the brand's commitment to providing affordable and reliable home improvement products with attentive customer service, VEVOR has earned the trust of over 10 million global customers. Unfortunately, with its growing popularity, scammers have started creating fake websites and social media profiles to impersonate VEVOR that often trick unsuspecting buyers.

To help reverse this damaging trend, VEVOR has issued guidelines on its website that include many of the latest examples of reported fraudulent sites, helping ensure its customers are always purchasing authentic VEVOR products and service.

The guidelines outline key safety measures that include how to verify the URL, look for secure HTTPS protocols, and avoid deals that seem "too good to be true." For added protection, VEVOR encourages customers to cross-check product listings and contact customer service with any concerns.

Phishing emails have also become a concern, and VEVOR reminds customers that any suspicious email claiming to be from VEVOR should be from an official VEVOR domain (vevor.com), if it is not, do not open any links and delete the email immediately.

In addition, there have been reports of requests for direct payments and personal information, as well as VEVOR products offered for sale on non-authorized sites. These are often deceptive sites that only exist to steal personal information.

Full information on how to stay safe can be found in the guidelines. VEVOR is also working with relevant agencies in multiple countries to address these counterfeit sites.

In the meantime, VEVOR encourages its customers to be vigilant with their online purchases of VEVOR products, and to immediately report suspicious sites or online scams to help other customers stay safe as well.

To report scams and suspicious activity to VEVOR, please visit https://www.vevor.com/support.

About VEVOR

Founded in 2007, VEVOR is a home improvement brand providing consumers around the globe with affordable and reliable products. VEVOR is committed to passing as much savings as possible to consumers by understanding their real needs and leveraging its expertise in both product development and production.

