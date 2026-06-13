VEVOR Launches "Beat the Heat at Home" Summer Comfort Lineup for Outdoor Living

HOUSTON, June 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer temperatures climb, staying cool at home shouldn't require a sky-high electric bill, a cooler full of gas-station ice, or a contractor booked out until September. A smarter approach is gaining traction among American families: investing in the right tools to make outdoor living genuinely comfortable without the premium price tag. VEVOR — a trusted home improvement brand serving over 30 million home creators worldwide — today launches "Beat the Heat at Home," a summer comfort lineup featuring shade, ice-making, and airflow solutions that deliver pro-level performance so your backyard truly becomes the place to be this summer.

VEVOR Gazebo Screen Tent VEVOR Commercial Ice Maker Machine VEVOR Wall Mount Fan

"Summer comfort is not only about staying cool — it is about making outdoor spaces easier to enjoy," said Gavin Wu, Brand Director at VEVOR. "With this lineup, VEVOR brings pro-level performance into practical home scenarios, helping Home Creators upgrade their backyards, patios, garages, and hosting spaces at exceptional value."

Cool Living, Cold Drinks, Total Comfort

For most families, a truly comfortable summer day comes down to three things: a shady spot, a steady supply of ice-cold drinks, and enough airflow to keep the evening from feeling stagnant. Traditional solutions — pergolas, commercial ice machines, wired-in fans — often cost thousands or require contractors.

To bridge this gap, VEVOR's Annual Big Summer Sale officially introduces the "Beat the Heat" collection. Together, the lineup addresses three common summer comfort needs: shade, ice, and airflow, so every corner of the backyard is covered. By delivering pro-level performance in effortless, budget-friendly setups, VEVOR offers Home Creators the ultimate plug-and-play summer cooling experience, making premium seasonal comfort accessible right out of the box.

Create Shade in Minutes

There's a specific moment every summer host knows too well: the sun shifts, the one shady corner disappears, and suddenly everyone is squinting, relocating chairs, or retreating indoors altogether. It's the kind of small frustration that quietly ruins an otherwise perfect afternoon.

VEVOR's Pop-Up Canopy Gazebo was designed for exactly that moment. Available in 10×10, 11.5×11.5, and 12×12 ft configurations, it turns any open stretch of lawn or driveway into a comfortable, shaded gathering space — and it does so in minutes — designed for tool-free setup from the start. The mesh sidewalls earn their keep once evening arrives: mosquitoes stay out while the breeze still flows through, which means dinner can linger as long as the conversation does.

It's not a permanent structure, and that's the point. When the season changes or the party moves, the canopy folds back down just as quickly. For homeowners who want shade on their terms, not on a contractor's timeline, it offers a flexible alternative to permanent shade structures.

Never Run Out of Ice

Few things signal "this gathering is winding down" faster than reaching into a cooler and finding nothing but lukewarm water and half-melted slush. Bags of store-bought ice solve the problem temporarily, but anyone who has made two mid-party runs to the gas station knows the drill gets old fast.

VEVOR's Commercial Ice Maker Machine helps home hosts keep up with high-demand summer gatherings. Producing up to 130 lbs of ice every 24 hours and holding 33 lbs in its built-in storage bin, it keeps pace with a full afternoon of refills — lemonade pitchers, cocktail shakers, coolers for the kids' juice boxes, all of it. The stainless-steel build looks at home in a garage bar or outdoor kitchen, and one-touch self-cleaning means maintenance is measured in button presses, not scrub sessions.

Keep the Air Moving

Anyone who has spent a July evening on a covered porch knows the paradox: the roof blocks the sun, but it also traps every degree of rising heat with nowhere to go. The air sits heavy, the ceiling feels lower than it is, and even a beautiful outdoor space starts to feel like something you'd rather admire from behind a glass door with the AC running inside.

VEVOR's 18-Inch Wall-Mount Fan was built for exactly these in-between spaces that central air can't reach and a tabletop fan can't handle. Three-speed settings push up to 4,150 CFM of airflow across patios, enclosed porches, workshops, and garage gyms. That's the kind of serious air movement that makes a covered space feel open again. With ETL certification and weather-resistant construction, it is designed for covered or semi-outdoor spaces where moisture and humidity are common.

Mounted on the wall and out of the way, it doesn't eat into floor space or crowd a table. For households looking to cut back on running central AC in every room all day, a well-placed fan in the spaces where the family actually gathers is often the simplest and most cost-effective first step.

The deals are live — don't leave them on the table.



Cool your summer now: vevor.com/summer-cooling

Shop VEVOR's Summer Sale: vevor.com/summer-sale

Visit in person: VEVOR Houston Store: 10951 Farm to Market 1960 Road W, Houston

Summer won't wait. Neither should your backyard. More deals, more summer-ready upgrades — all waiting for you.

About VEVOR

Pro-Level Performance Without the Pro-Level Price. VEVOR is a home improvement brand built for Home Creators who want to upgrade their spaces with practical, high-performing products at exceptional value. From outdoor living and tools to home improvement equipment and everyday project essentials, VEVOR helps people take on upgrades with confidence, efficiency, and value.

Today, VEVOR operates in over 50 countries, supported by a network of 200+ global warehouses and a catalog of more than 15,000 SKUs spanning tools, outdoor equipment, and home improvement solutions. VEVOR has supported over 30 million Home Creators worldwide, bringing performance, inspiration, and value to their home improvement projects. For more information, visit www.vevor.com. VEVOR products are also available on Amazon.

Media Contact

VEVOR Communications Team

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SOURCE VEVOR