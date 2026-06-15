HOUSTON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a host city for big games this summer, Houston is gearing up for massive matchday celebrations at local bars, food trucks and backyard watch parties. Yet a common headache plagues every big sports event: ice shortages.

VEVOR Ice Maker VEVOR Ice Maker

Per the National Restaurant Association, beverage sales at bars and restaurants surge 30–50% during major sporting events. Starting June 22, crowds of fans will flood venues across Houston, driving rocketing demand for cold drinks — while ice supplies quickly run thin. Supermarket fridges sell out before kickoff, home ice runs low by halftime, and many fans even miss thrilling game moments just to grab extra ice from convenience stores.

VEVOR steps in to fix the problem. The brand officially unveils its citywide campaign "Free Ice for Game Nights" across Houston this June and July. The activation includes two core parts: an immersive watch party at VEVOR's Houston flagship store, plus collaborations with local bars and mobile drink carts. The activation turns a common matchday pain point into a live product experience, showing how VEVOR brings pro-level performance into real home entertaining and small-business scenarios. Powered by VEVOR Integrated Ice Makers, the campaign lets local fans experience unlimited ice supply for all game-day gatherings.

VEVOR Houston Store: Tournament Watch Party Experience, Live

Matchdays in Houston will bring fans together at homes, bars, and local gathering spots. With 'Free Ice for Game Nights,' VEVOR wants to help people enjoy those moments without worrying about running out of ice," said Jalal, Store Manager at VEVOR. "More importantly, it gives fans, hosts, and small business owners a hands-on way to experience VEVOR's promise: pro-level performance without the pro-level price."

The VEVOR Houston flagship store will serve as a dedicated watch party venue during the campaign period. On event days, visitors can enjoy a full range of experiences:

Large-screen live match broadcasts for fans to enjoy games on-site;

Free ice service supported by 3 to 5 on-site VEVOR Integrated Ice Makers. Guests can witness the full ice-making process live, with the first batch of ice ready in just 10 minutes, and take free ice for their drinks;

Outdoor interactive activities, including football shooting games and Lucky Ice Spin Wheel. Participants have chances to win exclusive ice maker coupons and themed gifts.

Additionally, a daily lucky draw gives visitors the chance to win a free VEVOR Integrated Ice Maker, turning every game night visit into a potential take-home moment.

This immersive experience showcases the outstanding performance of VEVOR high-output ice makers in a tangible way. Instead of reading product specifications, household hosts and local bar owners can see and test the machine on site. It fully proves that the $298.2 ice maker is fully capable of meeting high-demand scenarios during busy match nights.

Partner Bars & Mobile Drink Carts: On-Demand Free Ice for Fan Gathering Spots

Alongside the flagship experience, VEVOR is partnering with 10–20 of Houston's most popular tournament-viewing bars and Partner Bars & Mobile Drink Carts: On-Demand Free Ice for Fan Gathering Spot and night markets across the city. Each cart is equipped with a live VEVOR Integrated Ice Maker, producing ice continuously during event hours.

The proposition is straightforward: wherever fans gather to watch, free ice is there. No crowds jostling for a bar tab, no running out before the final whistle. The machine runs — the ice keeps coming.

For the participating bars, this partnership offers more than free ice—it gives bar owners and small-business operators a firsthand look at how VEVOR ice makers perform under real peak-hour pressure.. Match nights generate some of the highest sustained demand a bar will see all year. An ice maker that holds up under that pressure — producing 120 lbs of ice per day, with a first batch ready in 10 minutes — earns serious credibility with the owner standing behind the bar. At $298.2, that performance gap closes for good.

The Machine That Makes It Possible: VEVOR Integrated Ice Maker

Both activations run on VEVOR Integrated Ice Makers — the same machine available on Amazon for $298.2:

Feature Specification Daily Output 120 lbs/day First Batch Ready in 10 minutes Noise Level 50 dB Scheduling 48-hour programmable Retail Price $298.2

For bar owners, food truck operators, and backyard hosts, the machine answers the same question differently: at $298.2, with this output, the product offers an accessible option for high-demand matchday ice needs.

Explore the full product at amazon.com/dp/B0GRL8LNC8.

About VEVOR

Pro-Level Performance Without the Pro-Level Price. VEVOR is a home improvement brand built for Home Creators who want to upgrade their spaces with practical, high-performing products at exceptional value. From outdoor living and tools to home improvement equipment and everyday project essentials, VEVOR helps people take on upgrades with confidence, efficiency, and value.

Today, VEVOR operates in over 50 countries, supported by a network of 200+ global warehouses and a catalog of more than 15,000 SKUs spanning tools, outdoor equipment, and home improvement solutions. VEVOR has supported over 30 million Home Creators worldwide, bringing performance, inspiration, and value to their home improvement projects.

In 2026, VEVOR opened its first flagship store in Houston, Texas — marking the brand's expansion from e-commerce into physical retail and bringing the VEVOR experience directly to Home Creators in person.

Event Details What: VEVOR "Free Ice for Game Nights" – 2026 Houston Activation When: Phase 1 – Flagship Store Watch Party: June 26–27, 2026, 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Phase 2 – Local Bar Partnerships: June 28–30, 2026, 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Where: VEVOR Houston Flagship Store + partner bar locations across Houston (TBD) Partner bars: TBD Product: VEVOR Integrated Ice Maker on Amazon

Media Contact

VEVOR Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE VEVOR