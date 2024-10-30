VEVOR launches rebrand, eyeing global growth in home improvement sector

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home improvement retailer VEVOR has launched a full rebrand of the company's visual identity and messaging to better reflect its status as one of the fastest growing global home improvement brands.

The rebrand features a new logo that revolves around a house-shaped outline, a new orange color scheme, and a new tag line "Affordable. Reliable. Home Improvement."

Original logo and tagline “Tough Tools, Half Price”, and the company’s new logo and tagline “Affordable. Reliable. Home Improvement.” VEVOR's brand event for Balck Friday

VEVOR was founded in 2007 first selling tools and hardware on eBay. The company later expanded to a range of online sales channels including Amazon in 2013 and its own online marketplace vevor.com in 2020. VEVOR products are also sold on online marketplaces of Walmart, Home Depot, and more.

While VEVOR has always focused on providing affordable products for customers to tackle basic home improvement projects, the company started out specializing in tools and hardware. VEVOR now offers over 40,000 products for needs inside the home, in the garden, in the garage, and more.

"VEVOR saw early success selling primarily tools and hardware, but in recent years we have significantly expanded our offerings to a growing catalogue of affordable and reliable home improvement products," noted Branding Director Leon Li. "This new branding better reflects VEVOR as a leading home improvement brand, positioning us for sustained growth beyond limitations of the tools and hardware industry."

VEVOR also upgraded its signature orange color to a hue with more vigor and vibrancy,

"Orange is synonymous with home improvement," continued Leon Li, "and VEVOR has also made a more youthful orange the primary color of our VEVOR identity."

VEVOR is widely available across markets in North America, Europe, and Asia with sales expected to reach $2.7 billion in 2024, but to maintain its rapid growth the company needs to expand beyond the limited market of just tools and hardware. Consumer awareness of VEVOR is also fragmented and inconsistent, hindering a stronger unified brand identity. These are the issues driving the VEVOR rebrand.

VEVOR is also embarking on a range of marketing initiatives to drive up awareness tied to the new brand, especially through social media campaigns. VEVOR also recently announced plans to open its first retail stores in 2025 in the US.

VEVOR is a rising challenger in the highly competitive home improvement industry that is booming in North America with an average 6% annual growth rate and is expected to be valued at $981 billion by 2032. Amidst this competition, VEVOR has amassed over 10 million customers and sees customer satisfaction rates at over 90%. As both slowing global economic growth and rising inflation are impacting consumer spending habits, VEVOR is positioned for continued strong growth by offering more affordable product options.

"We are one of the younger players in the global home improvement industry," continued Leon Li, "but we are quickly moving up the ranks and our vision is to become a leading global home improvement brand. We have the products, services, sales channels, strong customer base, and now added this beautiful new rebrand as the last big missing piece to launch the global growth we envision for our affordable and reliable home improvement business."

Following the launch of VEVOR's new brand, the company is planning to host a co-branded event with TikTok from late October through Black Friday. Consumers will gain a better understanding of VEVOR's new positioning through brand films, influencer videos, and live streaming. Additionally, there will be extra savings available on top of its already low everyday prices.

For more information about VEVOR, please visit vevor.com.

About VEVOR

Founded in 2007, VEVOR is a home improvement brand providing consumers around the globe with affordable and reliable products. VEVOR is committed to passing as much savings as possible to consumers by understanding their real needs and leveraging its expertise in both product development and production.

SOURCE VEVOR