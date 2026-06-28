Three-night citywide campaign equips Houston's busiest 2026 tournament viewing bars with on-demand ice production, offering fans complimentary drinks while demonstrating commercial-grade output at a $313.9 price point

HOUSTON, June 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VEVOR, the home improvement brand known for delivering pro-level performance at accessible price points, today launched its "VEVOR Gameday Houston Giveaway" activation across 10 Houston bars — a three-night citywide campaign timed to the 2026 tournament bringing on-site ice production and complimentary drinks to fans gathering for summer match nights.

VEVOR Gameday Houston Giveaway VEVOR Integrated Ice Maker

The activation, running June 28–30 from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM nightly, deploys VEVOR Integrated Ice Makers at anchor bar locations throughout the city, providing complimentary ice and signature drinks to soccer fans while giving bar owners and hospitality operators a firsthand look at the machine's performance under real commercial conditions.

Activation Structure: Featured Venues and Participating Bars

The campaign is organized across two tiers spanning Houston neighborhoods from Garden Oaks to the Heights to Spring Branch:

Three featured venues will host full VEVOR ice stations serve as primary activation sites, each equipped with a full VEVOR ice station — a live Integrated Ice Maker on a branded bar cart, transparent ice display, QR-based registration, , up to 50 complimentary "VEVOR Ice Special" drinks per night.All registered guests are automatically entered into the evening's lucky draw. Prizes include VEVOR branded merchandise, product discount coupons, and one VEVOR Integrated Ice Maker per venue per night as the grand prize.

Venue Address The Decoy's 1222 Witte Rd, Houston, TX 77055 Wakefield Crowbar 954 Wakefield Dr, Houston, TX 77018 Monkey's Tail 5802 Fulton St, Houston, TX 77009

Seven additional participating bars will extend the activation across Houston extend the campaign's geographic footprint with branded signage, coasters, menu cards, QR scan points, and 30 complimentary drinks per night at each location.

Fan Experience and Mechanic

To receive one complimentary drink, guests can scan the QR code at a participating venue and complete a short registration, while supplies last. Guests 21 and older may choose the VEVOR Ice-Cold IPA, while the VEVOR Citrus Cooler is available as a nonalcoholic option for all ages. All beverages are prepared by each venue's licensed bartenders using ice produced on-site by the VEVOR ice maker.

Tips:

1. Each guest is limited to one free drink.

2. Quantities are limited — 50 drinks per night at each Featured Venue and 30 per night at each of the 7 Participating Bars, first come, first served.

Product in Focus: VEVOR Integrated Ice Maker

The activation is powered by the VEVOR Integrated Ice Maker, a countertop unit currently available for $313.9 that delivers output metrics typically associated with commercial machines in the $800–$2,000+ range:

Specification Detail Daily Output 120 lbs/day First Batch 10 minutes Noise Level 50 dB Ice Type Square/bullet — crystal clear, high density, slow melt Scheduling 48-hour programmable timer Retail Price $313.90

Throughout the activation's six-hour nightly window, the machines operate continuously at Featured Venues locations — produce ice under real peak-hour demand conditions rather than controlled laboratory settings.

"At $313.9 with 120 pounds of daily output, the value proposition becomes self-evident when operators see it running through their busiest shift of the year," Jalal added. "We're not asking anyone to take our word for it. We're asking them to watch."

Event Details

What: VEVOR "Gameday Houston Giveaway" — Houston Ice Run

When: June 28–30, 2026, 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM nightly

Where: 3 Featured Venues + 7 Participating Bars across Houston

Product: VEVOR Integrated Ice Maker — $313.9 (https://www.vevor.com/ice-machines-c_10725/commercial-ice-maker-130lbs-24h-ice-machine-33lbs-storage-bar-restaurant-p_010295652284)

About VEVOR

Pro-Level Performance Without the Pro-Level Price. VEVOR is a home improvement brand built for Home Creators who want to upgrade their spaces with practical, high-performing products at exceptional value. Today, VEVOR operates in over 50 countries, supported by 200+ global warehouses and a catalog of more than 15,000 SKUs. The brand has supported over 30 million Home Creators worldwide. In 2026, VEVOR opened its first flagship store in Houston, Texas, marking its expansion from e-commerce into physical retail.

Media Contact

VEVOR Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE VEVOR