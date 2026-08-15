VEVOR Monthly Power 15 Returns August 15-18, Powering the Back-to-Project Season

As summer winds down and project lists heat up, VEVOR's recurring monthly event brings pro-level home improvement solutions at exceptional value — just in time for the season of getting things done.

HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is winding down, but the project list is just heating up. The garage needs organizing, the workshop could use an upgrade, and the yard is overdue for a refresh. For Home Creators, August is the moment when summer leisure gives way to fall preparation — and VEVOR's Monthly Power 15 arrives right on time.

VEVOR Monthly Power 15 VEVOR Monthly Power 15

Held every month from the 15th to the 18th, Monthly Power 15 is VEVOR's recurring shopping event designed to help Home Creators access high-performance home improvement solutions at exceptional value. Returning August 15–18, this month's edition lands at the perfect moment for Home Creators to tackle the projects that have been waiting all summer — from garage upgrades and yard maintenance to creative pursuits and outdoor entertaining.

How August's Monthly Power 15 Works

All customers can participate in this campaign during August 15–18. To redeem the offers, simply claim the corresponding coupon code on the official campaign page before checkout. These coupon codes can be stacked with other direct markdowns on selected VEVOR products and categories.

U.S. customers: $15 off orders of $199 / $25 off orders of $299+

$15 off orders of $199 / $25 off orders of $299+ Canadian customers: CA$12 off orders of CA$199 / CA$20 off orders of CA$299+

CA$12 off orders of CA$199 / CA$20 off orders of CA$299+ European customers (Germany, France, Italy, Spain): €12 off orders of €199 / €20 off orders of €299+

Monthly Power 15 gives every Home Creator a recurring reason to visit VEVOR from the 15th to the 18th of each month, with coupon codes available for all—no returning–customer restriction. Check the campaign page for full details on coupon codes, regional availability, exclusions, and stacking rules.

This August, Monthly Power 15 focuses on Back-to-Project Upgrades—from turning garages into more capable workspaces and protecting tools and materials from seasonal humidity, to refreshing yards and preparing outdoor spaces for fall.

What Home Creators Are Saying

Customer reviews on Trustpilot and Sitejabber reflect the product quality, value, and project support behind VEVOR's Home Creator promise:

"Pretty impressed with the quality of the products received — the fact that I can get the same results without paying for some overpriced brands, will definitely use them for next project."

— Paul l., Trustpilot review, United States

"Fast delivery, product good quality, completed my project under budget due to price point of the product and on time due to prompt delivery."

— Bill Sweatman, verified Trustpilot review, United States

"We are building a huge garage starting from scratch and I have literally purchased everything through Vevor! All of their products are extremely high-quality, very budget-friendly, and the availability of the items I needed were always in stock and shipped within a day or two. I've been well over 100 orders through these guys and will continue to stock our garage with strictly Vevor products!"

— Mike F., verified Sitejabber review, United States

"By August, most Home Creators aren't starting from scratch—they're picking up where they left off," said Gavin Wu, VEVOR's Brand Director. "Monthly Power 15 gives them a dependable moment every month to return to those projects, with Pro-Level Performance Without the Pro-Level Price

Beyond the monthly event, VEVOR's commitment to the U.S. market runs deep. In January 2026, VEVOR opened its first brick-and-mortar retail store in Houston, Texas — giving Home Creators a hands-on, in-person experience to see, test, and compare products before they buy. Combined with the brand's growing sports marketing partnerships and global e-commerce presence spanning 200+ warehouses and more than 15,000 SKUs, VEVOR is building a full-category home improvement ecosystem for Home Creators.

Availability

Monthly Power 15 returns every month from the 15th to the 18th. Explore August's upgrade opportunities at VEVOR.com/Power15.

About VEVOR

VEVOR is a leading global home improvement brand, delivering pro-level performance products at exceptional value and empowering consumers to build a complete and ever-evolving home environment. Pro-grade quality without the pro-grade price tag. That's the VEVOR way: Upgrade. The Home Creator Way.

Media Contact

VEVOR Communications Team

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SOURCE VEVOR