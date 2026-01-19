VEVOR Redefines the Impact Socket Master Set: The One-Stop Solution for High-Torque Precision, Now Ready for Your Spring Projects

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From changing a flat tire on a rainy roadside, to tightening bolts on workshop machinery, or powering through a challenging DIY project at home, every job demands gears that won't back down under pressure. VEVOR's new Impact Socket Master Sets, available in 29-piece and 50-piece configurations, are designed for exactly these moments - perfect for tackling spring home projects, garage upgrades, and vehicle check-ups. Built for both home creators and professionals, these sets give users the confidence to tackle tough jobs with ease and efficiency.

VEVOR Impact Socket Set

One Set for All: Every Size, Always Ready

The car is already on the jack. One wheel is off. The impact wrench is in hand. Then it happens—the socket almost fits, but not quite. "Close enough" isn't good enough, and the job grinds to a halt while another toolbox is dragged out or a risky substitute is considered. The same frustration plays out in home improvement projects, where hardware sizes rarely match expectations and one missing socket can turn a quick fix into repeated trips and second guesses.

VEVOR Impact Socket Master Sets are designed to remove that uncertainty from the very beginning. With commonly used SAE and Metric sizes consolidated into a single, well-organized kit, users can move seamlessly from one fastener to the next—without pausing to search, swap, or compromise.

The 3/8" Drive 50-Piece Set covers SAE sizes from 5/16 to 3/4 inch and Metric sizes from 8 to 22 mm, while the 1/2" Drive 29-Piece Deep Socket Set spans SAE sizes from 3/8 to 1 inch and Metric sizes from 10 to 24 mm, both configurations with extension bars, a universal joint, adapters, and more. Housed in a reinforced case that keeps every socket visible and secure, each set ensures the right size is always within reach.

Built for Precision and Tough Work

Impact sockets are built to absorb force—and failure isn't an option. VEVOR Impact Socket Master Sets are engineered to withstand repeated high-torque impact without deforming or losing performance. Forged from durable CR-V alloy steel, each socket is designed to hold up where ordinary tools often fall short.

Precision matters just as much as strength. A 6-point deep socket design grips the flat sides of fasteners, reducing slippage and helping prevent rounded bolt heads when torque is high. A black phosphate finish adds resistance to oil, moisture, and corrosion, keeping the sockets dependable in real-world working conditions.

Finding the right socket quickly can make all the difference—especially under a vehicle at night or in a dim garage. That's why the Master Sets feature dual size markings, combining laser-etched labels for lasting visibility with roll-stamped markings for quick identification. Users can grab the right socket instantly, reduce mistakes, and stay focused on the task at hand.

The result is simple: controlled power, consistent performance, and tools you can trust job after job.

VEVOR: Empowering Home Creators Everywhere

"At VEVOR, professional tools are more than equipment—they're a gateway to what's possible," said Gavin, Brand Director at VEVOR. "With pro-level performance and exceptional value, we empower home creators and professionals to take on any challenge with confidence. Our mission is simple: turn tough projects into exciting, rewarding experiences, and unlock the full potential of what people can create."

The new VEVOR Impact Socket Master Sets are now available through VEVOR.com, Amazon, and Temu. Customers can also experience the power of these sets firsthand at VEVOR's first global flagship store opening in Houston this February.

Explore the full set and see how it can take your projects to the next level!

About VEVOR

VEVOR is a global home improvement brand that empowers home creators, who actively reshape living spaces to express their inner pursuits, finding joy in turning visions into reality with their own hands to upgrade spaces with pro-level gear at fair prices. From backyard makeovers to apartment innovations, VEVOR delivers uncompromised quality through vertical integration — combining precision engineering with the joy of making.

Founded in 2007 as an eBay seller, VEVOR began selling on Amazon in 2013 and launched vevor.com in 2020. The brand unveiled its refreshed identity in 2025. Today, VEVOR operates in over 50 countries, with a network of 200+ global warehouses and a catalog of over 40,000 products spanning tools, outdoor equipment, and home improvement solutions.

The brand's promise is built on four pillars: professional-grade performance, unexpected value, complete home ecosystem coverage, and uncompromising quality. This commitment is reflected in its 90% customer satisfaction rate, supported by 24/7 assistance and a 30-day hassle-free return policy.

Media Contact:

Company: VEVOR

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.vevor.com

We welcome media inquiries and product review requests. If you're interested in testing our tools or featuring VEVOR in your editorial content, please reach out to us.

SOURCE VEVOR