Vewd Welcomes Intertrust ExpressPlay to Operator TV Ecosystem

Vewd's Operator TV is supported on leading Smart TV hardware and includes a customizable cloud-managed reference UX, specifically designed to seamlessly combine linear and on-demand content from all sources. The SaaS business model aligns Operator TV with Pay TV subscription revenue models, minimizing up-front costs, development time, and risk.

ExpressPlay® XCA is a cloud-based broadcast security solution that enables significant cost reductions and market efficiencies for broadcasters and PayTV operators. Pre-integrated in multiple smart TV brands, the solution supports security requirements for all types of broadcast TV delivery. ExpressPlay XCA enables satellite, cable, and IPTV operators to securely deliver premium/UHD content directly to smart TVs.

"Comcast's recent Sky Glass and XGlass announcements signify the starting point for Pay TV operators to offer their own Smart TV with a branded user interface similar to a managed hybrid set-top box," said Ali Hodjat, VP Marketing at Intertrust Expressplay. "We are thrilled to partner with Vewd to offer pre-integrated content protection for their Operator TV software as a service, enabling a shorter time to market and reduced costs for pay-TV operators."

"Operator TV is an open platform to give Pay TV Operators all of the features they need to make Smart TV their domain and have an alternative to set-top boxes to control the experience on the most important screen of the home," said Marco Frattolin, Head of Operator Products at Vewd. "We're pleased that Intertrust ExpressPlay has become an Operator TV partner, enabling Pay TV Operators to select a leading broadcast and IP content security solution. Together, we can help Pay TV operators own the Smart TV."

ExpressPlay XCA is a key component of the ExpressPlay Media Security Suite , which also includes a cloud-based and studio trusted multi-DRM service, comprehensive anti-piracy services, and an offline multi-DRM platform.

Vewd's Operator TV solution is enabled via Vewd's white-labeled product suite, which includes Vewd OS for Smart TVs and Vewd OpX for Operators. Visit Vewd's website to learn more about the benefits of Operator TV software as a service .

About Vewd

Vewd is the leading provider of OTT and hybrid TV solutions, connecting consumers anywhere to the content they love. By making OTT possible on almost 40 million connected devices each year, Vewd leads the way in defining the future of entertainment. Our suite of products and services are crafted to simplify complexity and offer solutions that unite the entire value chain, from silicon vendors to end-users. Market leaders such as Sony, Hisense, TPV, Vodafone, Sagemcom, and many more rely on Vewd products and services. Follow us, as we make TV connected. Visit Vewd.com to learn more.

About Intertrust ExpressPlay

Intertrust ExpressPlay offers robust protection and anti-piracy services optimized for rights owners and distributors of live and VOD content, enhanced by a rich partner ecosystem. The cloud based ExpressPlay Media Security Suite features the world-leading ExpressPlay multi-DRM service, ExpressPlay XCA broadcast security solution, and ExpressPlay Anti-Piracy and Watermarking services, with proven scalability in the largest OTT streaming platforms globally. ExpressPlay DRM Offline enables secure streaming of premium content through an offline multi-DRM platform. Additional information is available at www.expressplay.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

SOURCE Intertrust