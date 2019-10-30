VEX Robotics Expands what Educators can do in the Classroom

It's full STEAM ahead in classrooms, and everyday students and educators are challenged to learn new 21st century concepts. Educators are invited to advance their teaching skills with the VEX IQ and V5 Educator Certification. When signed up to complete the VEX Certification, educators are given free access to lessons that are designed to show, step by step, how they can go from novice learners to confident instructors in VEX Robotics.

Lessons are self-paced, automatically tracked, and offer practice tests. Additionally, certified educators are plugged into a network of like-minded, goal-oriented, VEX Certified Educators with a passion for STEM teaching who work to champion each other's efforts in the VEX Professional Learning Community.

Coding Novice to Confident Instructor

Focused on developing 21st-century skills, VEX Robotics has invested extensively in making educational robotics an inviting and user-friendly experience for all students and educators with offerings like VEXcode Blocks. VEXcode Blocks are powered by Scratch Blocks with drag & drop technology. With tools like video tutorials, educator-written resources, and more than 40 example projects, classes can observe how their coding immediately impacts their VEX robot. This engaging hands-on learning is what makes robotics the perfect vehicle to effectively teach students computer science skills while helping to build their confidence in learning STEM.

Beginning with VEXcode Blocks and graduating to VEXcode Text, educators and students can learn alongside one another to grasp coding principles that are applicable across all VEX Robotics kits and other applications. This cross-functionality allows classes to focus on evolving their creativity with technology rather than trying to navigate new coding languages from kit to kit.

VEXcode Blocks is supported on Mac, Windows, Chromebook, iPadOS, and soon Android Tablets. VEXcode Text is supported on Mac and Windows, with Chromebook support available in 2020.

Step into STEM with plug-in STEM Labs

As a time-saving solution, STEM Labs function as "plug-in" lessons that seamlessly integrate with existing curricula. Teachers are given exclusive access to these supplemental instructional lesson plans through the free VEX Robotics Teacher Portal. STEM Labs can be taught in long or short formats and are aligned with educational standards. While encouraging collaboration with classmates through interactive problem solving, STEM Labs also provide strategies for differentiating instruction, answer keys, and integrated teacher notes.



"In my classroom, we use many different educational technologies but I see a difference when kids work with VEX IQ. My students want to build with meaning, explore with a purpose, and use their own creativity to extend their learning. And I can do all of this with a 5-minute prep, and I'm ready to teach IQ lessons that combine engineering, coding, and fun for kids. I'm using VEX because my students won't allow me to stop." - Anna Blake K-8 STEM Teacher

VEX Robotics believes in empowering educators and has redefined educational technology to ensure educators receive the best resources, tools, and support. Head to certifications.vex.com to become VEX Certified now!

About VEX Robotics

VEX Robotics is a leading provider of educational and competitive robotics products to schools, universities, and robotics teams around the world. The VEX IQ and VEX V5 product lines span elementary, middle, and high schools with accessible, scalable, and affordable robotics solutions. Beyond science and engineering principles, a VEX Robotics project encourages teamwork, leadership, and problem solving among groups. It allows educators to easily customize projects to meet the level of students' abilities as they inspire and prepare the STEM problem-solvers of tomorrow.

About VEX Educator Certification

14,000 teachers and mentors have successfully trained in teaching educational robotics. Educators are lifelong learners. VEX now offers free, online training that helps educators at all different ability levels. Experience fun and engaging lessons while supporting students as they become proficient with the VEX Robotics system. By the end of the VEX Certified Educator program, you will be fully prepared to implement educational robotics and become a technology and innovation leader within your school and community.

About STEM Labs

Our educational materials are used by millions of students worldwide, in 22,000 institutions. VEX Robotics created STEM Labs as a supplemental educational resource, to support educators with free, easy to follow STEM lessons that align with educational standards. Each STEM Lab contains fun, hands-on lessons with guided explorations that encourage teamwork and collaboration. The teacher portal contains instructional planning and support that includes assessments, lesson planning, daily guidance for instruction, strategies for differentiating instruction, answer keys, integrated teacher notes.

About VEXcode

Our programming software for robotics has over 1.6 million installations worldwide. From elementary school through college, VEXcode is an intuitive coding environment that meets students at their level. VEXcode is consistent across Blocks and Text, across VEX IQ and VEX V5. As students progress, they never have to learn different blocks, code, or toolbar interface. As a result, students can focus on having fun while creating with technology, without having to learn a new coding environment.

