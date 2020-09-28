VEX Robotics Introduces VEX GO to Inspire Elementary Students Through Robots, STEM, and Coding

GREENVILLE, Texas, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - As the industry leaders in educational robotics, VEX Robotics introduces VEX GO to teach the fundamentals of STEM, robotics, and coding in elementary schools. VEX GO encourages young minds to collaborate, gain technical literacy, and engage in hands-on learning. With the release of VEX GO, VEX Robotics now offers educational robotics solutions for students from Elementary through College.

VEX GO is designed for students in grades 3-5. GO introduces these young students to all aspects of STEM, building their skills and proficiency before their young minds form opinions about their future potential.

Within minutes students can easily build their STEM creations with a color-coded construction system. Then add motors, sensors, and electronics to power their robot. Building robots is quickly followed by coding robots using drag and drop blocks in VEXcode GO, powered by Scratch Blocks, on Chromebooks, iPads, and Android Tablets.

Kit Storage Done Right

The GO Kit with Storage is pre-sorted into a convenient re-usable carrying case. This keeps all the parts organized and easily accessible.

Classrooms Done Right

GO Classroom Bundles are the perfect solution for individual STEM classrooms. The bundles contain everything educators need to get started and succeed.

Classroom-sharing

VEX GO Bundles can be shared between two to six classrooms throughout the school year. The storage system keeps everything organized and transportable, making it easier for teachers to move GO from classroom to classroom.

Curriculum

VEX Robotics has made it easy for educators to bring educational robotics into their curriculum with STEM Labs . These STEM-centric lessons are designed by teachers specifically for learning with the VEX GO. Each STEM Lab contains hands-on lessons and guided explorations that encourage teamwork and collaboration.

Professional Development

Educators are lifelong learners. VEX offers free, online professional development certifications that enable educators to develop the knowledge and skills they need to effectively teach STEM in their classroom. Through the VEX GO Educator Certification course, educators will experience fun and engaging lessons as they become proficient with the VEX GO system. VEX Robotics offers a variety of free certifications that fully prepare educators to implement VEX Robotics and become a technology and innovation leader within their school and community.

VEX is focused on providing educators with COVID-19 related STEM alternatives and resources. Articles include teaching with one robot per child, using VEXcode VR when students are remote, and a disinfecting guide for VEX products. Learn more at covid.vex.com.

VEX GO is available now! For more information, go to www.vex.com .

