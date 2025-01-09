VEXA Beauty™ Launches First Peptide-Infused Fragrance Line

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VEXA Beauty™ announces the launch of the first fragrance line infused with oxytocin peptides, creating a new category at the intersection of beauty and wellness. This innovative collection features formulations inspired by the effects of the natural "feel-good" hormone and is designed to deliver an elevated sensory experience.

Scientific studies have long demonstrated the powerful relationship between fragrance and emotion. "We carefully selected scents that have been linked to feelings of happiness, calm, and sensuality," says founder Sabah Karimi.

VEXA Beauty

Developed in collaboration with one of the top Master Perfumers in the industry, the debut lineup of four distinctive fragrances combines the power of aphrodisiacs and mood-enhancing notes with the oxytocin infusion.

Velvet Rush is a fresh and timeless blend capturing the essence of Pomelo, Turkish Rose, Amber, and Vanilla.

Siren No.9 presents an alluring and playful fusion of Raspberry, Neroli, Vanilla Orchid, and Sandalwood.

Stiletto Nights is an enchanting blend of Crushed Raspberry Seed, Wild Honeysuckle, Jasmine, and Caramelized Praline.

Fatale delivers a bold, statement-making fragrance with Bergamot, Turkish Rose, Jasmine Sambac, and Musk.

"Every fragrance is an artistic expression designed to deliver a complete sensory experience," says Karimi. "The oxytocin peptides enhance the unique sensory nature of each fragrance and work with your body chemistry, creating something truly distinctive in the world of perfumery."

The attention to artistry extends into every aspect of the brand. Each perfume bottle showcases a vivid, artistic design created with a special printing technique. The 10ml bottles come with a travel case that fits perfectly in a handbag for portable indulgence. And the Eau de Parfums are formulated with a high concentration of perfume oils to last up to 6 hours.

To complement these signature scents, VEXA Beauty has also created VEXA Fusion Butter, a luxurious body butter that acts like a fragrance primer and extends the wear time of each scent.

Individual fragrances start at $69. The complete fragrance wardrobe, luxury sets, and VEXA Fusion Butter are available online at www.vexabeauty.co and at select retailers.

About VEXA Beauty™

Founded in 2024, VEXA Beauty creates sensory fragrances inspired by aromachology – the study of how certain scents can affect our mood and improve well-being. Every scent profile contains aphrodisiacs, mood-boosting ingredients, and oxytocin peptides to enhance the fragrance experience. The company also offers a line of high-performance beauty and skincare products. Learn more at www.vexabeauty.co .

