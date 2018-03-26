Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018

Today, organizations face extreme difficulty getting the most from their data and their enterprise infrastructure. Even with the fastest CPUs and GPUs on the market, the ability to run complex workloads is nearly impossible without a properly architected storage, networking and compute infrastructure. At GTC 2018, Vexata and GPL will showcase how this solution significantly eliminates input-output bottlenecks in data centers without requiring customers to re-architect their IT infrastructure. The result is faster performance at all layers of the data center stack and reduce costs related to underutilized equipment.

Vexata has demonstrated the fastest all-flash storage system on the market today and the VX-100FS file storage system extends that leadership into unstructured workloads. This combination of a scalable storage system with a high-performance file front end is ideal for today's most demanding data pipelines used for fraud analytics, quant trading, computer vision, autonomous vehicles, hyper-spectrometry-based cancer research and genomics. The Vexata VX-100FS File Storage System combines:

The VX-100F Scalable Storage System

The enterprise-hardened IBM Spectrum Scale™ file system software running on up to four standard dual socket Intel® Xeon® servers

The result is a scalable, resilient file storage system, supporting industry-standard NFSv3 and GPFS distributed file system protocols at 1M+ random file IOPS, 50GB/s read, 20GB/s write bandwidth, 30 GB/s of mixed bandwidth and up to 180TB of protected capacity. In addition, the new system supports file-based snapshots/clones and replication, as well as data-at-rest encryption. Additional information on the Vexata File Storage System can be found here.

"Vexata is proud to sponsor GTC'18, the premier GPU computing conference, along with our business partner GPL Technologies to showcase Vexata high performance storage solutions for critical enterprise applications. These important use cases illustrate how businesses can realize significant gains in productivity while lowering TCO," said Charlie Leeming, Chief Sales Officer at Vexata. "Our strategic business partnership with GPL allow us to scale Vexata's route to market and work closely with joint customers to maximize their GPU investments while building out advanced, high performance analytics and machine learning architectures."

"We are excited to be part of Vexata's partner program and take Vexata's Scalable File Storage System to market," said Rob Sabatino, Senior Sales Executive for GPL Technologies, an Nvidia Premium Partner and Vexata business partner. "Vexata, enables our customers to solve technical and business challenges they are not able to address with any other storage system in the market."

About Vexata

Vexata's active data infrastructure solutions enable transformative performance at scale for the I/O intensive applications driving digital business. Based on its groundbreaking VX-OS software, Vexata solid state storage systems deploy simply and seamlessly into enterprise and cloud data center environments. For more information visit vexata.com or follow us @VexataCorp.

