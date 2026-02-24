Vexcel Intelligence Gives AI Eyes, Making the World Searchable for the First Time

First-of-its-kind platform brings vision to AI through high-resolution aerial imagery, making the physical world searchable for the first time.

DENVER, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI can summarize the internet. Now it can understand the Earth. Vexcel today launched Vexcel Intelligence, a breakthrough AI platform trained on continuous high-resolution aerial imagery that allows organizations and AI systems to search and reason against the physical world for the first time.

"Until now, AI has relied on what's been captured online to understand the world, creating a huge disconnect between what you can find digitally and what actually exists on the ground," said Erik Jorgensen, Group CEO of Vexcel. "Vexcel Intelligence changes that. It's essentially Ctrl+F for the physical world, giving AI the vision to find what exists, where it exists, and how it's changing over time."

Vexcel Intelligence identifies features, conditions, and changes of everything from individual buildings and infrastructure to entire city landscapes in detail. Organizations and AI systems can ask questions about what exists, how places are evolving, and how various elements interact, providing the kind of complex reasoning required to understand what is possible on the ground today. Vexcel Intelligence delivers clear, image-based answers from both top-down and oblique perspectives, giving users a multi-dimensional, multivariable understanding of the physical world. It creates a new layer of intelligence for enterprises and governments tackling the world's most complex physical challenges.

"The internet trained AI's brain. Vexcel gives it eyes to see the real world," said Jorgensen. "AI models are only as strong as the data fed into them. Vexcel delivers the trusted real-world AI fuel that innovators, researchers, and Big Tech can build on. This is a game-changer for delivering answers that improve the world, from public safety and community planning to agricultural outcomes and homebuying. The possibilities are vast."

How Vexcel powers a queryable world

By applying advanced AI to Vexcel's high-resolution imagery, including top-down and 45-degree oblique views, Vexcel Intelligence understands the physical world in ways satellite imagery cannot, making the planet searchable for the first time. Rather than manually reviewing images or training custom models, users can ask Vexcel Intelligence questions in plain language, such as:

Find Mediterranean-style homes with an inground pool and tennis court.





Find communication towers with room for additional 5G equipment in Japan.





Where are the abandoned warehouses in San Jose?

Vexcel Intelligence understands the intent behind these questions and identifies relevant features across its imagery and data library. By combining semantic search with contextual analysis, the platform unlocks countless insights embedded in imagery and geospatial data beyond what is possible with satellite imagery. This addresses one of the most complex and costly challenges in understanding the physical world at scale.

Trained on petabytes of Vexcel high-resolution, real-world aerial imagery and data

Vexcel operates the world's largest aerial imagery program, maintaining petabytes of high-resolution imagery and data across 45 countries and territories. Using its specialized camera sensors and dedicated fleet, Vexcel captures consistent 7.5- to 15-centimeter imagery across cities and rural areas, including ortho, oblique, and other derivative geospatial datasets that provide a detailed view of the physical world. This data is more detailed than commercial satellite imagery and wider scale than drone programs. In fact, Vexcel imagery is 16 times better resolution than the best commercial satellite imagery in the U.S. This scale, consistency, and historical depth give Vexcel Intelligence what few others can: reliable, accurate on-the-ground truth for AI to see.

Organizations looking to participate in the preview can RSVP to join our private invitation list at: https://vexceldata.com/intelligence/

About Vexcel

For over 30 years, Vexcel has been the industry leader in the photogrammetric and remote sensing space, building market-leading UltraCam sensors and providing a comprehensive library of cloud-based geospatial data. Vexcel operates the largest aerial imagery program in the world, collecting high-resolution imagery and geospatial data in 45+ countries and territories. Its dedicated fleet of fixed-wing aircraft captures imagery in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, India, and across Western Europe. Vexcel's unique technology stack results in consistency across its aerial collection programs. Its comprehensive aerial data library helps customers streamline remote assessment, innovate common workflows, and enhance decision-making with confidence. More at: vexceldata.com

SOURCE Vexcel Data Program