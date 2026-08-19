Vexcel Launches On-Demand AI Object Detection Across Aerial Imagery in 45+ Countries and Territories

New AI product lets organizations find objects across Vexcel's global aerial imagery library with no custom model training

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vexcel, the world's largest aerial imagery and geospatial data program, today announced the launch of Custom Elements, a new AI-powered object detection product that enables organizations to identify objects across Vexcel's high-resolution aerial imagery in 45+ countries and territories.

Custom Elements expands Vexcel's Elements suite, allowing customers to find what matters to their business in the locations they need.

Find Objects. On Demand.

Insurance carriers can identify boats and docks, utilities can locate poles across their service territories, and mapping companies can find golf putting greens. These are just a few of the countless possibilities. If you can see it in Vexcel imagery, we can find it.

Custom Elements is faster and more cost-effective than traditional object detection solutions. Customers name an object, such as "propane tanks," "putting greens," or "telephone poles," and Vexcel finds it across its imagery library. Results show each object's location and segmentation polygon.

The foundation is Vexcel's high-resolution aerial imagery. Vexcel publishes imagery at 7.5–15cm resolution across urban and rural areas. Its combination of high resolution, positional accuracy, geographic coverage, and consistent collections gives AI the visual detail and reliable location context needed to identify objects across real-world locations at scale.

Identify Objects in Oblique Imagery

Custom Elements is also the first Vexcel product to bring AI object detection to oblique aerial imagery. Collected at a 45-degree angle from four cardinal directions at 7.5cm resolution, Vexcel's oblique imagery reveals building facades, vertical structures, and objects that top-down imagery cannot see, unlocking an entirely new dimension of what is findable in aerial imagery.

"Every customer we talk to has a long list of objects they want to find in our imagery. Custom Elements enable them to harvest any objects they can see in our imagery." said Steve Lombardi, VP of Products at Vexcel. "And, even more exciting, bringing object detection to oblique imagery opens up an entirely new view for AI and our customers. For the first time, things on the side of a building, an electric pole, a bridge... things you simply can't see in ortho imagery can now be extracted."

Custom Elements is the latest product in Vexcel Intelligence, Vexcel's broader platform for finding, querying, and extracting insight from its aerial imagery and geospatial data using advanced AI. It's accessible via Vexcel Studio, Vexcel APIs, and Vexcel MCP.

For more information and demo requests, visit vexceldata.com/elements

About Vexcel

For over 30 years, Vexcel has been the industry leader in the photogrammetric and remote sensing space, building market-leading UltraCam sensors and providing a comprehensive library of cloud-based geospatial data. Vexcel operates the largest aerial imagery program in the world, collecting high-resolution imagery and geospatial data in 45+ countries and territories. Its dedicated fleet of fixed-wing aircraft captures imagery in the U.S., UK, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, India, and across Western Europe. Vexcel's unique technology stack results in consistency across its aerial collection programs. Its comprehensive aerial data library helps customers streamline remote assessment, innovate common workflows, and enhance decision-making with confidence. More at: vexceldata.com

SOURCE Vexcel Data Program