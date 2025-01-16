Vexcel Partners with LIMOSS to Provide Aerial Imagery and Property Insights to the Lloyd's Market

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vexcel Imaging today announces a new partnership with London Market Operations and Strategic Sourcing Limited (LIMOSS) to offer its extensive aerial imagery, geospatial data, and property attributes services to the Lloyd's Market. Starting January 1, 2025, Vexcel's products and platform will be available as a LIMOSS elective service.

The Lloyd's Market encompasses over 50 leading insurance companies, more than 380 registered Lloyd's brokers, and a global network of over 4,000 local coverholders. By leveraging Vexcel's data and its scalable platform, insurers can enhance underwriting accuracy, improve claims decisions, increase fraud detection, and accelerate disaster response for residential and commercial properties.

The partnership lets Lloyd's Managing Agents tap into a detailed imagery and property intelligence program. Using its UltraCam sensors and a dedicated fleet of aircraft, Vexcel provides high-resolution aerial imagery and geospatial data across more than 40 countries, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, the UK, Japan, Western Europe, and other regions across the globe.

In addition to its ongoing imagery collections, Vexcel provides post-catastrophic (Gray Sky) imagery, offering high-resolution imagery of properties impacted by events such as wildfires, hurricanes, and tornadoes in select regions. Using AI and machine learning, Vexcel extracts attributes from its imagery library to deliver updated property insights. These include detailed building and property attributes, such as roof materials and conditions, building footprints, and other valuable details to help insurers better understand a property. Following disaster imagery collections, Vexcel applies AI to conduct damage assessments on buildings.

"While we have a small segment of the Lloyd's Market using our platform today, we are excited to showcase our extensive aerial imagery and data library to a broader segment of the Market, offering insurers quick access to valuable, ready-to-use imagery and insights to enhance decision-making across their policies," said Glen Brooks, SVP of Insurance at Vexcel. "We are excited to provide choice for imagery and imagery analytics to the world's leading insurance market."

For more details about this partnership, Lloyd's Market and insurers can request more information and a demo at: Vexceldata.com/request-a-demo/

LONDON MARKET OPERATIONS AND STRATEGIC SOURCING LIMITED (LIMOSS) is a not-for-profit company, owned by the LMA, IUA and Lloyd's, that sources and operates common Market Services for the London Insurance Market to deliver high quality service and value for money. More at: LIMOSS.London

For over 30 years, Vexcel Imaging has been the industry leader in the photogrammetric and remote sensing space, building market-leading UltraCam sensors and providing a comprehensive library of cloud-based geospatial data. The Vexcel Data Program is the largest aerial imagery program in the world, collecting high-resolution imagery and geospatial data in 40+ countries. Its dedicated fleet of fixed-wing aircraft captures imagery across the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Western Europe, and other regions worldwide Vexcel's unique technology stack results in consistency across its aerial collection programs. Its extensive aerial data library supports customers—such as government agencies, insurance providers, technology and mapping companies, and utilities—in streamlining remote assessments, improving workflows, and making confident, informed decisions. More at: Vexceldata.com

