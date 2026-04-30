Vexcel Wins Geospatial World Leadership Award for Transformative Business Model

Recognition follows the launch of Vexcel Intelligence, enabling AI to understand and act on the physical world

CENTENNIAL, Colo., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vexcel, operator of the world's largest aerial imagery program, today announced it has received the Geospatial World Leadership award in the category of Transformative Business Model. The recognition highlights Vexcel's evolution from operating the world's largest aerial imagery program to delivering the critical intelligence layer needed to power geospatial and real-world AI systems.

The Geospatial World Forum (GWF) Leadership Awards recognize organizations and individuals driving innovation and shaping the future of the global geospatial industry. The awards highlight contributions across areas such as leadership, technological innovation, business transformation and impactful applications of geospatial technologies for public good.

Vexcel was recognized in the Transformative Business Model Category for redefining how geospatial data is used in the age of AI. With the launch of Vexcel Intelligence, the company introduced a foundational AI platform trained on real-world imagery that enables machines to understand and act on the physical world.

A New Data Standard for Geospatial AI

Companies and governments have long relied on aerial imagery and geospatial data to monitor the rapidly changing built and natural environment. Today, as AI adoption accelerates, this same data is now becoming a core training input, enabling models to recognize, analyze and act on real-world conditions at scale. This shift is driving demand for large-scale, consistent, and frequently updated datasets. High-quality geospatial data is essential for fueling AI systems that can accurately understand and interact with the physical world.

"AI has advanced rapidly, but it still lacks a true understanding of the physical world because it's trained mostly on text and digitized content," said Erik Jorgensen, Chairman and Group CEO of Vexcel Imaging. "What's been missing is high-quality geospatial data that reflects how the world actually looks and changes over time. At Vexcel, we've built that foundation, enabling AI to move from abstract reasoning to real-world understanding."

Vexcel's Transformation: From Aerial Imagery to Critical Intelligence Layer

Vexcel's recognition reflects a multi-stage transformation. Long known for its UltraCam sensors and industry-leading aerial imagery program, the company expanded into a comprehensive geospatial data platform, building a library that now covers 45+ countries and territories. The February 2026 launch of Vexcel Intelligence marked a major milestone for the industry and is a key factor behind Vexcel Intelligence's recognition in the Transforming Business Model category. The platform enables users to search, analyze, and extract actionable insights from vast geospatial datasets.

"The launch of Vexcel Intelligence marks the company's transition from data provider to AI reasoning engine," said Sanjay Kumar, CEO of Geospatial World. "Vexcel has positioned itself as essential infrastructure for two of the largest value-creation waves of the coming decade: AI training and climate risk intelligence."

Real-world Impact: Infrastructure for AI and Climate Risk

Vexcel's recognition for a transformative business model is grounded in real-world impact. Through programs like Gray Sky, the company delivers post-catastrophe imagery and property damage assessments, demonstrating how AI-powered geospatial data can drive immediate, high-stakes decision-making. These capabilities transform large-scale aerial imagery into actionable insights, supporting AI training, climate risk analysis, and disaster response – demonstrating Vexcel's role as critical infrastructure for real-world AI.

More information about Vexcel's aerial imagery coverage is available at: vexceldata.com/countries.

About Vexcel

For over 30 years, Vexcel has been the industry leader in the photogrammetric and remote sensing space, building market-leading UltraCam sensors and providing a comprehensive library of cloud-based geospatial data. Vexcel operates the largest aerial imagery program in the world, collecting high-resolution imagery and geospatial data in 45+ countries and territories. Its dedicated fleet of fixed-wing aircraft captures imagery in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, India, and across Western Europe. Vexcel's unique technology stack results in consistency across its aerial collection programs. Its comprehensive aerial data library helps customers streamline remote assessment, innovate common workflows, and enhance decision-making with confidence. More at: vexceldata.com

SOURCE Vexcel Data Program