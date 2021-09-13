Vexus Fiber™ Announces Plans to Build New $50 Million Fiber Optic Network in Lake Charles, Sulphur and Westlake, LA

"We are excited to expand our network into Lake Charles, Sulphur and Westlake," said Jim Gleason, CEO of Vexus. "Gigabit speeds are becoming additionally important as more people work remotely or need access to education and other online applications. Vexus' fiber network will provide homes and businesses with a new, competitive choice for internet and entertainment. We are building the network of the future to help foster additional growth and economic development for the area."

Vexus plans to begin construction during the first quarter of 2022 with availability to some neighborhoods and businesses in the spring. Full completion of the 100% fiber network is estimated to take about 36 months.

"The parish is a growing region with many residents, businesses, schools and more. Our areas need for a fiber-optic network has been necessary for a while now. We're excited to have Vexus Fiber as our partner in this expansion as we move into gigacity status," said George Swift, SWLA Economic Development Alliance President and CEO.

"We believe economic prosperity and growth are directly tied to a city's ability to reach gigacity status," adds Gleason. "We're proud to bring 100% fiber internet with a superior infrastructure to the region. This region has faced challenges in recent years due to storms and this is an example of a way to help rebuild with even better technology."

With this network build, Vexus plans to add around 75 construction jobs and 35 to 40 permanent jobs as they plan to open a local storefront in the next year.

Vexus Fiber currently operates fiber-to-the-home networks in Hammond, Covington and Mandeville, Louisiana as well as Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Abilene, and surrounding areas in Texas. The company is also building new networks in Tyler, the Rio Grande Valley and San Angelo, Texas.

The region's expansion is financed through existing Vexus investors, Pamlico Capital and Oak Hill Capital, who have agreed to invest additional equity as part of their ongoing commitment to Vexus' growth and the communities they serve.

Residents and businesses that are interested in Vexus Fiber services can visit connect.vexusfiber.com to express interest and receive updates on construction. Typically, residents will receive communication via email and mail about activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to construction.

Additionally, Vexus plans to hire local management, sales, technical and customer service professionals to support the area. For those interested in joining the Vexus Fiber team visit vexusfiber.com/jobs .

About Vexus

Vexus is a leading provider of fiber-based communications solutions for both residential and business customers across Texas and Louisiana. As a technology leader in the industry, Vexus Fiber offers an extensive range of internet connectivity over a true fiber-to-the-premise network. Services also include a robust HD Video platform, Voice, TeleCloud services and more. For more information, please visit vexusfiber.com.

