Vexus Fiber™ Announces Plans To Build New Fiber Optic Broadband Network In San Angelo, TX

LUBBOCK, Texas, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vexus Fiber, a leading fiber internet service provider in Texas, announced that it is bringing its 100% fiber-to-the-home network to the city of San Angelo, TX. Vexus will fully fund the network connecting over 35,000 homes and businesses in the area to Vexus' 100% pure fiber network.

"We are excited to expand our network into San Angelo," said Jim Gleason, CEO of Vexus. "Gigabit speeds are becoming additionally important as more people work remotely or need access to education and other online applications. Vexus' fiber network will provide homes and businesses with a new, competitive choice for internet and entertainment. We our building the network of the future to help foster additional growth and economic development for the area. Given that we are a Texas-based company, we plan to bring our Texas hospitality and customer service to go along with our robust network."

Vexus Fiber plans to begin construction this fall with availability to some neighborhoods and businesses before the end of 2021. Full completion of the network throughout most of San Angelo will take approximately 24 months.

"We're very excited about being a Gigacity with Vexus expanding its fiber services into our community," said Guy Andrews, Director, City of San Angelo Economic Development. "This positions San Angelo as a competitive option for businesses, an attractive location to future residents and provides a much-needed service to current residents."

This network extension is part of an ongoing construction plan financed by existing investors, Pamlico Capital and Oak Hill Capital, who have agreed to invest additional equity toward the expansion in San Angelo. "The opportunity to grow with Vexus and new communities in Texas is very rewarding. We are extremely pleased with the progress the team at Vexus Fiber is delivering by building a quality fiber network at a fast pace to residents and businesses that need this network of the future," added Art Roselle of Pamlico Capital.

Fiber internet service is more reliable because it has a higher data capacity and bandwidth, is less susceptible to outside interference and has a much lower latency than a traditional copper connection. Vexus Fiber service will deliver up to 10 Gig internet speeds along with all-digital TV and phone service for residential customers. Business customers will have access to data connections scalable up to 10 Gigs, TeleCloud-hosted voice solutions as well as TV channel packages tailored for all business types.

Residents and businesses that are interested in Vexus Fiber services can visit connect.vexusfiber.com to express interest and receive updates on construction. Typically, residents will receive communication via email and mail about activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to construction.

Additionally, Vexus plans to hire local management, sales, technical, and customer service professionals to support the area. For those interested in joining the Vexus Fiber team, visit vexusfiber.com/jobs .

Vexus Fiber is a leading provider of fiber-based communications solutions for both residential and business customers across Texas and Louisiana. As a technology leader in the industry, Vexus offers an extensive range of internet connectivity over a true fiber-to-the-premise network. Services also include a robust HD Video platform, Voice, TeleCloud-hosted services and more. For more information, please visit vexusfiber.com.

