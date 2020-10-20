VEXXHOST Announces Huge Public Cloud Revamp Including a New Region in Amsterdam

MONTREAL, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VEXXHOST Inc., a leading Canadian cloud computing provider, has announced a massive revamp in its public cloud offerings during the Open Infrastructure Summit 2020.

Other changes in the announcement consist of setting up new servers equipped with 2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors and NVMe storage in the Montreal region and new aggressive and competitive pricing initiatives.

New AMD Servers in Montreal Region

A notable change announced by VEXXHOST is the introduction of new servers equipped with 2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors for its Montreal region.

According to the team, the below given are the relevant specs of the new processors.

Driven by AMD Infinity Architecture

First x86 architecture processor for servers based on 7nm process technology

Up to 64 high-performance cores per SOC

Equipped with AMD Infinity Guard and PCIe® Gen 4 I/O security features

Hybrid, multi-die architecture

Upgraded Storage from SSD to NVMe

The company has upgraded storage from SSD to NVMe, offering the fastest hard drive in the market to its public cloud users, also featuring faster parallel read and write capabilities.

"Using Ceph, we made the switch from SSD to NVMe possible without any downtime," says Mohammed Naser, CEO of VEXXHOST. "The only change our users felt was in terms of better performance and speed after the switch," he added.

New Aggressive Pricing

Another exciting change for the clients of VEXXHOST is its new aggressive pricing strategy.

"We wanted to make sure that cloud solutions are more accessible to users, especially considering the current Covid-19 pandemic situation," says CEO Naser. "Many companies are facing challenges and we would like to make things easier for them," he added.

According to VEXXHOST's new introductory pricing model, the hourly rate for a standard 2 core, 8 GB offering is just $0.055, compared to the market rate, which is $0.086, a difference of 36%. Higher core/memory offerings will also carry proportionate price reduction.

New Region in Amsterdam

VEXXHOST has announced the launch of a frontline data center in Amsterdam. The company has regions in Montreal and Santa Clara, while also managing private cloud operations for different enterprises in different parts of the world.

VEXXHOST's new Amsterdam region will feature all the latest hardware announced, and will be running on OpenStack's latest release, Victoria. The data center also boasts of advanced network security, energy efficiency, and global connectivity.

Does your enterprise need the latest in public cloud offerings? Avail it now with VEXXHOST at a limited-time, introductory pricing, and chances of getting FREE credits on public cloud.

Read the detailed Press Release here.

About VEXXHOST

Founded in 2006, VEXXHOST Inc. is a Canadian cloud computing provider offering OpenStack powered public cloud, private cloud, and consulting services to its customers. From small businesses to governments in over 150 different countries, VEXXHOST delivers high-level expertise to help clients optimize their cloud infrastructure.

For more information, visit https://vexxhost.com or follow @vexxhost on Twitter.

SOURCE VEXXHOST