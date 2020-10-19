VEXXHOST Joins the OpenStack Foundation in Its Transformation to Open Infrastructure Foundation

MONTREAL, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In what is considered the announcement of the decade, the OpenStack Foundation (OSF) has announced its transformation to the Open Infrastructure Foundation (OIF). This move is part of the foundation's multi-year initiative of community evolution, which will support OpenStack and help in the adoption and growth of other open source projects.

VEXXHOST is proud to announce that the company will be joining the foundation as a Founding Silver Member on this occasion. Being at the forefront of this evolution is a testament to VEXXHOST's prolonged support for the foundation.

The Evolution from OSF to OIF

OpenStack Foundation's transformation to Open Infrastructure Foundation is catalyzed by the various new demands placed on infrastructure driven by the latest use cases such as containers, machine learning, edge computing, etc. Providing support to the OpenStack project will remain at the heart of the foundation. The evolution focuses on adopting and developing new open source projects as well.

VEXXHOST has been associated with the OpenStack Foundation since 2011. Before becoming a Founding Silver Member under the OSF's current transformation, VEXXHOST has been a Corporate Member, infrastructure donor, and a steady contributor and user of OpenStack, various OSF projects, and Zuul.

"VEXXHOST has consistently shown what being an engaged community member is all about," said Mark Collier, COO of the Open Infrastructure Foundation. "Their documentation and sharing of how they deploy the latest versions of OpenStack on their public cloud on release day have helped others in the community map their own rapid migration plans, and their work with projects beyond OpenStack has been an important part of the community's 'integration engine' story. We're excited about their expression of commitment to the vision of the new Open Infrastructure Foundation, and we look forward to the next decade of work with their team."

VEXXHOST was conferred with the Super User Award at the 2019 OpenStack Summit. The company sees the Foundation's evolution as a moment of immense pride and advancement.

"We are delighted to be joining OIF as a Founding Silver Member during this historic moment," said Mohammed Naser, CEO of VEXXHOST. "We are certain that this is a great opportunity for us to further our work with the foundation and, together, aiding the growth of open source projects for the benefit of users across the world," he added.

VEXXHOST has a range of offerings powered by OpenStack and other projects governed by the foundation. For a limited time, team VEXXHOST is calling on potential customers to schedule a call with them and get access to a free OpenStack environment.

About VEXXHOST

Founded in 2006, VEXXHOST Inc. is a Canadian cloud computing provider offering OpenStack powered public cloud, private cloud, and consulting services to its customers. From small businesses to governments in over 150 different countries, VEXXHOST delivers high-level expertise to help clients optimize their cloud infrastructure.

For more information, visit https://vexxhost.com or follow @vexxhost on Twitter.

