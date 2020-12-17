Veza 360's New Platform for Manufacturers, Distributors, and Service Providers Redefines Collaboration

Information sharing and collaboration platform powered by AI for manufacturers, distributors, and service providers. Tweet this

Provides up-to-date product information and efficient price quotations

Manufacturers can use Veza 360 to store and maintain product information, including detailed descriptions, configurators, SKUs, pricing, lifecycle status, and marketing collateral, in the Veza 360 cloud. They can then selectively share that information with channel partners, who access it through their Veza accounts. Changes made to any information are immediately available to all authorized users. The solution includes digital product catalogs and a CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) app that allows sales teams to create customized quotes in minutes from any mobile device and send them directly to customers.

Simplifies delivery and tracking of specialized product trainings

The training app allows equipment manufacturers to easily share both computer-based and instructor-led training programs with their channel partners and offer certifications. "Product and sales trainings are essential for equipment effectiveness in the field, yet with numerous programs, providers, and fragmented platforms, ensuring that sales and service personnel are professionally trained is difficult and time-consuming," Sharma says. With Veza 360, equipment manufacturers and their channel partners can create customized training plans for their employees and track their progress. It assures that end customers receive support from qualified personnel.

About Veza 360

Veza 360 was founded by a team of IoT veterans with decades of experience developing and bringing to market innovative industrial safety equipment and wireless monitoring networks. Our mission is to drive business outcomes for manufacturers and their channel partners by making information and field insights available in real-time.

