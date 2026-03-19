Veza Manufacturing Expands Global Footprint with Acquisition of Tornik Mexico Facility

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veza Manufacturing, a leading manufacturer of wire & cable harnesses and electromechanical assemblies, announced today that it has successfully acquired Tornik, LLC's manufacturing operations in Tijuana, Mexico, marking a significant step in the company's continued growth strategy and commitment to serving customers.

The Tijuana facility operates in the IMMEX program as a maquiladora, offering customers a cost-effective solution for wire & cable harness and electromechanical assemblies in the medical market as well as others. The facility manufacturers to IPC 620 standards and is ISO-13485, ISO-9001, and UL/CSA certified.

The acquisition expands Veza Manufacturing's production capacity and strengthens its ability to support customers with high-quality electrical and wire harness manufacturing solutions. By integrating the Tijuana, Mexico facility into its operations, Veza adds additional manufacturing capabilities while providing customers with a competitive lower-cost production alternative within its growing network of facilities.

"This acquisition represents another exciting milestone for Veza Manufacturing. Adding a high-quality facility with an experienced labor force and mature systems, as evidenced by the stringent certifications they have, is a great complement to our other facilities and capabilities. The Tijuana, Mexico facility enhances our ability to scale production, support our customers' growth, and offer a broader range of cost-effective manufacturing solutions while maintaining the quality and reliability our customers expect," said Veza CEO Glen Fish. Troy Ferrero, Veza's CCO added that, "We are excited to work with the former customers and add additional business from current and future Veza customers into our new Tijuana, Mexico facility. The response from our customers has been very positive and already created several new opportunities. This provides a big step toward our long-term growth strategy to expand our client base and manufacturing capabilities."

The Mexico facility will complement Veza's existing operations across North America in Grand Rapids, MI, Roberts, WI, and Morgan Hill, CA, enabling the company to better support customers who require regional manufacturing flexibility, cost optimization, and supply chain resilience.

Customers will benefit from:

Expanded manufacturing capacity

A lower-cost production option within the Veza network

Increased supply chain flexibility

Continued commitment to quality and on-time delivery

The integration of the Tijuana, Mexico facility will begin immediately, now as Veza Mexico, with Veza focused on ensuring a seamless transition for customers, employees, and partners.

Veza Manufacturing remains committed to investing in advanced manufacturing capabilities and expanding its footprint to support customers in rapidly growing markets.

About Veza Manufacturing

Veza Manufacturing is a leading electrical and wire harness build-to-print manufacturing company serving customers across multiple industries. Known for its quality, reliability, and ease of doing business, Veza provides advanced manufacturing capabilities through multiple facilities across the Americas, delivering high-performance electrical assemblies and integrated manufacturing solutions. For more information, please visit www.vezamfg.com.

Media Contact:

Veza Manufacturing

Troy Ferrero

CCO

[email protected]

636-856-7838

SOURCE Veza Manufacturing