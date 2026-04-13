VFabTech Launches to Help Solve the Semiconductor Capacity Bottleneck Behind the Next Wave of AI and Advanced Manufacturing

VFabTech supports semiconductor capacity expansion with practical, start-to-finish engineering expertise.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence, robotics, automation, and advanced computing continue to push demand for semiconductors to new heights, the pressure to expand manufacturing capacity has become one of the most urgent challenges facing the global chip industry. The bottleneck is not simply building new fabs. It requires getting the facility, tools, infrastructure, and processes right from the start. VFabTech enters this market to help solve exactly that problem.

Binh Vu, Ph.D. — Co-Founder and President of VFabTech

VFabTech is a semiconductor engineering and consulting company focused on fab development, cleanroom planning, equipment engineering, process integration, subfab and utility infrastructure, and workforce training. The company helps clients design, build, optimize, and support semiconductor manufacturing environments from early planning through long-term operational readiness, with a practical, start-to-finish approach built around execution.

Founded by Binh Vu, Ph.D., and a team of semiconductor experts, VFabTech brings decades of hands-on experience across fab operations, equipment engineering, cleanroom development, and global deployment. Vu is a Ph.D. engineer with experience in analytical instrumentation, process systems, automation, hardware integration, and microfabrication, with strong crossover into semiconductor manufacturing. The team brings practical, execution-driven expertise shaped by both industry and academia.

"Semiconductor manufacturing is getting more important and more complex at the same time," said Binh Vu, founder of VFabTech. "Expanding capacity takes far more than capital. It takes practical engineering, disciplined execution, and a clear view of how facilities, equipment, utilities, process environments, and people all fit together into one integrated operation. That is the kind of support VFabTech is built to deliver."

VFabTech is powered by a leadership team with decades of real-world experience in semiconductor manufacturing, equipment engineering, cleanroom operations, facilities infrastructure, EHS compliance, and global fab deployment. The team's expertise is rooted in practical industrial engineering and hands-on execution, with backgrounds at Applied Materials, Intel, Crystal Solar, Aixtron, and Eugenus.

VFabTech's leadership team brings direct experience across the full fab lifecycle. Vicente Lim leads global applications and equipment support. Joel Custodio leads operations, with deep experience in cleanroom construction, facilities infrastructure, and EHS compliance.

The company's technical experience includes CVD, PVD, RTP, etch, thin-film processing, advanced materials, wet process systems, automation, silicon carbide applications, cleanroom buildouts, equipment qualification, and large-scale facility support.

VFabTech takes a full-system view of semiconductor manufacturing. As semiconductor manufacturing becomes more complex and execution-driven, companies need more than design. They need systems that work in practice. VFabTech is built to deliver that.

About VFabTech

VFabTech is a semiconductor engineering and consulting company focused on fab development, cleanroom planning, equipment engineering, process integration, subfab and utility infrastructure, structural analysis, and workforce training. Built on decades of hands-on industry experience, VFabTech helps clients design, build, optimize, and sustain semiconductor manufacturing environments across the full project lifecycle.

Website: www.vfabtech.com

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SOURCE VFabTech