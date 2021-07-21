vFairs and Rothkoff Law Group to Host First of Its Kind Virtual Healthcare Event

DALLAS, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vFairs, the leading virtual & hybrid events platform that helps organizations reach global audiences, today announced it has partnered with Rothkoff Law Group to host the 4th Annual Elder Care Symposium on Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 8:30 AM through 4:30 PM EDT. This is the first time the event will be hosted virtually in an effort to broaden the reach of the event and expand access to important elder care information and resources.

The symposium's goal by utilizing a virtual format is to exceed the capabilities of a physical event, bringing vital information and greater access to a worldwide audience of individuals. It will offer live presentations from notable speakers and an interactive exhibit hall with 60 vendors from the senior care arena, providing a wide range of resources to educate and inform both professionals and families.

"I am incredibly grateful to have partnered with vFairs to bring our annual Elder Care Symposium to a virtual format so that we can expand our reach worldwide. Our mission is to help all those involved in elder care from medical professionals to the family caregiver. We strive to provide access to valuable information and resources to all so we can collectively work together to improve the future of senior care. vFairs provides the option for us to create an amazing event in a virtual format that reflects the experience of a physical event," said Linda Coppinger, Special Events Coordinator at Elder Care Symposium.

This energizing day-long event will highlight the lessons learned from Covid-19 and bring together a host of leading experts to look at our current healthcare system for seniors, and how to change it for the better. Attendees will include professionals who work with the elderly, giving them an opportunity to network with their peers and have unprecedented access to valuable information to better understand elder care issues. In addition, caregivers and family members of the elderly will gain valuable insight by attending to help support and care for their loved ones.

"We are thrilled that Rothkoff Law Group has chosen vFairs to be the partner platform for their annual Elder Care Symposium that will bring the elder care community together in a way that hasn't been done before," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs. "Innovation is at the heart of what we do and we bring a unique and customized approach to our events, creating memorable and lasting memories for all that attend."

We invite you to join 250+ elder care professionals, caregivers, and family members who will attend this dynamic symposium designed to enhance your knowledge and skills. To register for the event, please visit https://www.rothkoffsymposium.com/.

About vFairs

vFairs strives to deliver top-class virtual events for all audiences, with an intuitive platform that recreates physical events through an immersive online experience. With a range of powerful features and dedicated support for users around the world, vFairs removes the hassle of organizing, exhibiting at, and attending events such as conferences, trade shows, and career fairs. vFairs was just named the top-rated virtual events platform on G2 for 2021.

About Rothkoff Law Group

For over two decades, the elder care experts at Rothkoff Law Group, formerly known as the Law Offices of Jerold E. Rothkoff, have been helping clients and their families respond to the legal, financial, physical, and psychological challenges associated with the aging process in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The Rothkoff Law Group includes hand-selected professionals who are passionate and dedicated to serving the elderly and those with disabilities. To learn more visit https://rothkofflaw.com.

