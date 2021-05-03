vFairs Announces New Product Integrations to Accelerate Virtual Event Engagement and Offer a More Immersive User Experience

DALLAS, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vFairs, the leading platform for hybrid and virtual events, today announced a new line of product integrations that grant greater control over events to organizers. These newly integrated platforms include Slido, ReStream, SyncWords, Oracle Eloqua, Worldly, and Interprify, each of which will expand on vFairs' functionality while offering a more immersive and inclusive event experience to audiences.

"vFairs is moving quickly to make improvements to our platform in order to create an even better experience for our hosts and attendees," says Muhammad Younas, CEO at vFairs, "A lot of these updates have been based on feedback directly from our customers, and they're set to help event hosts gain more control over their events. In addition to this control, the integrations should help organizers increase event engagement, reach, and inclusivity. This means that hosts can experience a higher level of functionality from vFairs, while also offering more accessible and immersive experiences to their audiences."

Immersive virtual event experiences are an effective way for people to still feel connected, informed, and entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic until life begins to return to normal.

vFairs enables this through a hyper realistic virtual event experience through the creation of customized three-dimensional models of the desired event location, from buildings and other landmarks to customized avatars for each participant. In addition to user-planned events, vFairs fosters interactivity and engagement through additional features, including virtual leaderboards, scavenger hunts and more.

The integration of additional products builds upon vFairs' existing offerings, with platforms like ReStream enabling vFairs users to stream to more than 30 separate platforms simultaneously, Interprify, which enables the remote, simultaneous interpretation of multilingual events, and Oracle Eloqua, an industry-leading integrated marketing solution which launches cross-channel marketing programs, among others. These integrations help organizers reach wider audiences and migrate user data to and from the virtual platform, respectively.

While some may believe that virtual events will fade as the pandemic comes to an end, over 70 percent of industry professionals believe they're here to stay. This is thanks to an increased accessibility, which enables all kinds of people in any geographical location to have a similar experience to the in-person event. Post-pandemic anxieties must be taken into account too, with medical experts stating that pandemic-induced fears will linger for some time. Because of this, it's likely hybrid events will become the norm, where participants can have the choice to attend either in-person, or online.

"vFairs is proud to offer the infrastructure so event organizers can address their audiences' post-reopening anxieties while easily building and providing an immersive, virtual event experience," says Younas. "With our platform, organizers can build much more than just a basic viewing portal. They can build out a virtual world that mirrors the in-person event, down to the locations and avatars of talent and attendees. With our new integrations, organizers can now accelerate their accessibility, expanding the touchpoints where people can join in from, while also opening events up to people who speak a different language or otherwise need an interpreter."

vFairs strives to deliver top-class virtual events for all audiences with an intuitive platform that recreates physical events through an immersive online experience. With a range of powerful features and dedicated support for users around the world, vFairs removes the hassle from organizing, exhibiting at, and attending events such as conferences, trade shows, and career fairs.

