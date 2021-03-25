vFairs Named Market Leader in Virtual Event Platforms Category, Earning Two G2 Spring Badges Across Enterprise and Mid-Market Categories

DALLAS, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vFairs, the leading platform for hybrid and virtual events, today announced it has been named Enterprise Leader and Mid-Market Leader in the Virtual Event Platforms Category for Spring 2021 by G2, a peer-to-peer reviews platform that has published more than one million reviews and boasts more than five million visitors. G2 software reviews are written by actual users – not "pay-to-play" analysts to help followers avoid the inherent risks of buying business technology.

This continues vFairs' winning trajectory, where the organization was named High Performer by G2 in Winter 2020 in the same Virtual Event Platforms category.

Utilizing 15 different metrics, G2 is considered an especially accurate market position measurement system for products and vendors due to their use of a unique algorithm which analyzes data from a wide range of sources, including customer reviews, product range, organization size, review volume, web and social presence, and more. Accuracy is taken a step further by bringing time decay into the equation, ensuring more value is assigned to recent reviews and less to older reviews. Once analyzed, the algorithm plots out the market position relative to other competitors in the industry on their proprietary Grid®, revealing exact market presence and overall satisfaction.

"vFairs is renowned for our high level of customer satisfaction," said Muhammad Younas, CEO at vFairs. "We have a number of accolades, including being ranked as the market leader for virtual events on Capterra, a similar ranking platform to G2, as well as making the Latka Top 100 List for SaaS companies across the world. This recognition for vFairs in being the number one leader across two different markets, as well as our rise of six spaces on the market presence axis of G2's Grid®, is further proof of the great work we're doing to provide the infrastructure for, and grow the virtual events space for organizations of all sizes."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person events of all types across the world have been cancelled. Platforms like vFairs provide the infrastructure to deliver a visually rich experience with an online environment that mimics physical events. Any type of event, of any size, like job fairs, trade shows, online conferences and summits, exhibitions and more are held on the platform, a leader in an industry which has experienced massive growth in the midst of COVID-19 .

vFairs offers a hyper realistic virtual event experience, creating customized three-dimensional models of the desired event location, from buildings and other landmarks, to customized avatars for each participant. Additionally, vFairs has developed a range of features that foster interactivity, including virtual guestbooks, games like trivia, scavenger hunts and more. This means that despite being unable to attend events in-person, users can have a similar experience as they would at an in-person, pre-COVID event.

"It's through our aim to versatility, interactive nature, and focus on customer satisfaction, along with vFairs' capability to create a rich virtual environment for any event that we aim to continue dominating in the mid-market and enterprise market categories for years to come," says Younas.

