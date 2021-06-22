vFairs Named Virtual Events Industry Leader by G2 for the Third Consecutive Quarter

CARROLLTON, Texas, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vFairs , the leading virtual & hybrid events platform, today announced it has been named a Mid-Market Leader in the Virtual Event Platforms Category by G2, a peer-to-peer business software review website, leveraging customer feedback to rank the best business software and services. For the third consecutive quarter, vFairs holds the top score in the Virtual Event Platforms category on G2's Grid Reports; which represents the democratic voice of real software users rather than the subjective opinion of one analyst or a pay-to-play-based review system.

"We are thrilled to receive continued recognition on the G2 Grids, reinforcing our place as a leader in Virtual Events. Our customers have once again voiced their support for vFairs as a trusted solution for high-value virtual events across industries and throughout the world," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs. "As we continue to grow, customer satisfaction remains our top priority and our success in delivering world-class customer service is demonstrated by receiving the top score in the Virtual Platforms Relationship Index. I am very proud of the growth we have experienced and our team's commitment to make vFairs the go-to source for all virtual events."

vFairs is consistently recognized as a leader in the virtual events category leader; having previously been named a High Performer on G2's Winter Grid 2020, a Mid-Market Leader in the Virtual Events Platforms Category on their Spring 2021 Grid, and the Enterprise Leader in the Virtual Event Platforms Category Spring 2021 Grid. vFairs has also been ranked as the market leader for virtual events on Capterra and listed on the Latka Top 100 List for SaaS companies across the world.

vFairs helps organizations of all sizes bring their physical events online and deliver a visually rich experience through a digital environment that mimics an in-person event. The company provides a one-stop solution for powering organizations to host various virtual events ranging from university graduations, job fairs, conferences, summits, trade shows, exhibitions, stage performances, team-building exercises, and much more.

About vFairs

vFairs strives to deliver top-class virtual events for all audiences, with an intuitive platform that recreates physical events through an immersive online experience. With a range of powerful features and dedicated support for users around the world, vFairs removes the hassle from organizing, exhibiting at, and attending events such as conferences, trade shows, and career fairs.

Contact the vFairs team to learn more or request a demo to see a virtual event in action or visit www.vfairs.com.

About G2

Headquartered in Chicago, G2.com is revolutionizing the way businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than three million users per month rely on G2 to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. Utilizing 15 different metrics, G2 is considered the leading market position measurement system for products and vendors due to their use of a unique algorithm that analyzes data from a wide range of sources, including customer reviews, product range, organization size, review volume, web and social presence, and more.

For more information, please visit www.g2.com

Media Contact:

Jennifer Rodriguez

Firecracker PR

(888) 317-4687 ext. 703

[email protected]

SOURCE vFairs