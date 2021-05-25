vFairs to Host American Astronomical Society's Virtual Conference

DALLAS, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vFairs, the leading virtual & hybrid events platform, today announced its platform will host the American Astronomical Society's (AAS) upcoming 238th meeting from June 7-9 2021, allowing for astronomers all over the globe to network with each other on astronomical research and discoveries.

AAS's National Science Foundation Hall powered by vFairs. AAS Meeting's Virtual Lobby powered by vFairs.

The upcoming meeting will be the third virtual meeting that AAS has hosted using the vFairs platform. Most recently vFairs planned and facilitated AAS's semi-annual virtual meeting which attracted renowned sponsors to participate. vFairs and AAS have worked diligently to create a virtual experience that mirrored the physical in-person experience one would typically get at a conference hall.

Together, vFairs and AAS created a custom virtual event venue offering a user-friendly experience to a global audience making it possible to share highly technical information through interactive features. vFairs' platform allows sponsors and exhibitors to create custom-branded virtual booths for attendees to explore and interact with each exhibitor. In addition, attendees could browse virtual poster halls where research posters were published with links to the presentations, chats and Q&A sessions.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with AAS in hosting and creating memorable virtual events that bring the science community together," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs. "Throughout the pandemic, vFairs has worked tirelessly to bring organizations of all sizes and their participants a rich, immersive and virtual experience. We will continue to provide these innovative solutions and integrations, since we predict virtual events are here to stay."

The reality is virtual events will not disappear when the pandemic ends and the future of meetings will be a hybrid model. In fact, in a recent poll, 74% of respondents think that scientific meetings should continue to be virtual or have a virtual component even after the pandemic ends. Major organizations including Harvard University and Yale have already embraced the value of virtual events with all three planning to participate in AAS's upcoming June meeting.

"Part of our mission at AAS is to facilitate and strengthen the interactions among members through scientific meetings. Throughout the pandemic we have remained committed to bringing our members and exhibitors together to network, share information and share research discoveries." said Rita Braxton, Senior Meetings Manager of AAS. "By partnering with vFairs, we have been able to bring our attendees, exhibitors and sponsors a virtual experience that mimics the real in-person meetings they are used to while creating an easy and effective way to share science-based information and research."

vFairs was recently named the Enterprise Leader and Mid-Market Leader for Virtual Event Platforms by G2, making them the go-to resource for virtual and hybrid events.

About vFairs

vFairs strives to deliver top-class virtual events for all audiences, with an intuitive platform that recreates physical events through an immersive online experience. With a range of powerful features and dedicated support for users around the world, vFairs removes the hassle from organizing, exhibiting at, and attending events such as conferences, trade shows, and career fairs.

Contact the vFairs team to learn more or request a demo to see a virtual event in action or visit www.vfairs.com.

About American Astronomical Society (AAS)

The American Astronomical Society (AAS), established in 1899, is the major organization of professional astronomers in North America. Its membership (approx. 8,000) also includes physicists, mathematicians, geologists, engineers, and others whose research interests lie within the broad spectrum of subjects now comprising the astronomical sciences. The mission of the AAS is to enhance and share humanity's scientific understanding of the universe, which it achieves through publishing, meeting organization, science advocacy, education and outreach, and training and professional development.

For more information, visit https://aas.org/.

