VFLOK REBRANDS AS SWIFT WORKFORCE AI INC.

ATLANTA, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workforce AI startup vflok Inc., the first LLM specifically trained to perform scheduling workflows for Hospitals, Skilled Nursing Facilities, Assisted Living, Home Care and other shift-based providers, today announced its rebranding as Swift™ Workforce AI Inc. (Swift™).

The original vflok™ brand used one of nature's most remarkable evolutionary strategies – the efficiency required for long-distance bird flight – as inspiration for its Agentic AI technology. The Swift Workforce AI Inc. name will carry that concept forward; swifts are birds that spend most of their life in flight, covering hundreds of thousands of kilometers a year without ever needing to land.

The Swift™ AI Scheduling Copilot carries the workload so providers can focus on patient care, and on self-care. The result is more time with patients, more time at home, and less team tension from perceived schedule unfairness. Launched in 2024 to improve work ~ life balance for hospital nursing teams, Swift reduces scheduling workflows by 90% and increases schedule flexibility by 24%.

For more information, please visit www.HeySwift.ai or contact Swift management at [email protected].

About Swift™

Swift™ Workforce AI Inc. is an Atlanta startup offering Hospitals, Skilled Nursing Facilities, Assisted Living, Home Care and other shift-based providers the first LLM specifically trained to execute complex scheduling workflows and fill schedule gaps. The Swift™ AI Scheduling Copilot reduces scheduling workflows by 90% and increases schedule flexibility by 24%, giving providers more time with patients, more time at home, and eliminates tension from perceived scheduling unfairness. Swift™ connects to any scheduling system and implements in weeks, not months, delivering positive ROI shortly after launch.

SOURCE vflok Inc.