VFLY C1 Disposable Vape: The World's First Real-Time Vaping Visual Experience

SHENZHEN, China, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VFLY, an innovative leader in the vaping industry and a proud subsidiary of SKE is excited to announce the launch of its first product, the VFLY C1 Disposable Vape. Designed with an avant-garde concept and a smart HD screen, this groundbreaking device introduces the world's first real-time vaping visual experience, offering users unprecedented engagement and customization.

About VFLY C1

VFLY C1 Disposable Vape

The VFLY C1 features a unique real-time visual display that elevates the vaping experience. It allows users to view the real-time vaping status, including e-liquid remaining, battery life, and output modes. This visual feedback boosts interactivity and enables users to monitor their usage effectively.

Catering to diverse vaping preferences, the VFLY C1 offers three adjustable modes: Tasty, Rich, and Ultra, which can be easily switched through the intuitive VFLY button on top of the device. Whether users desire a mild experience or crave robust flavor and vapor production, the VFLY C1 can effortlessly accommodate their needs with a simple adjustment.

The VFLY C1 caters to both beginners and experienced vapers by offering up to 25000 puffs. Moreover, it is available in 10 authentic flavors and utilizes advanced Dual Crystal Mesh Coils and Mouthfeel Tech Optimization to ensure consistently rich flavors with every puff. The VFLY C1 caters to both those who enjoy flavors and those who chase clouds.

Its user-friendly interface and advanced features make it a versatile and compelling choice. The sleek, portable, and disposable design ensures convenience without compromising performance or style.

For wholesalers seeking to offer a unique product, the VFLY C1 provides the option to customize screen savers, opening doors to branding opportunities, promotional messages, and personalized designs targeting specific markets. This feature enables wholesalers to distinguish their offerings and deliver added value to their customers.

Global Availability

The VFLY C1 Disposable Vape is poised for launch in multiple regions worldwide, ensuring accessibility to a wide audience. VFLY urges its valued customers to stay tuned for updates and information regarding the availability of VFLY products in the respective markets.

About VFLY

Founded with the mission to revolutionize the vaping experience and rooted in the concept "Flavor Makes VFLY", VFLY is committed to keeping providing a superb vaping experience to Vflyers in body & spirit. VFLY's goal is to provide products that not only meet the highest standards of quality and safety but also enhance customers' overall enjoyment and satisfaction. As a young brand of the SKE group, a renowned name in the vaping industry, VFLY is set to leverage its parent company's expertise and resources to become a leading brand in the global market.

