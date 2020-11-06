VForce Announces Educational Experts Platform to Make Remote Learning Easier and More Productive

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VForce, the first company to offer a comprehensive remote workforce services platform, has announced the launch of a new educational initiative designed to offer real-world solutions to virtual learning.

"The goal of VForceEDU is to create a global network of leading experts who will offer consulting, programming, and technology integration for educators as well as parents who are facing significant challenges in the virtual learning environment today," says Frank Maricic, CEO of VForce.

Reinventing Remote Education with VForceEDU

VForce has sought out a global network of consultants with extensive experience in all forms of educational practice and oversight. "Our experts will offer affordable services such as easy-access videos, live online assistance and group classes that promote better student behavior online, easier adaption to curriculum for asynchronous and synchronous delivery as well as support for parents in the home learning environment."

Through a careful vetting process, VForce ensures that each provider is verified to offer the highest level of knowledge and care our clients expect.

With the strength of its network, VForceEDU assists educational organizations in unleashing the power of learning management technology such as Microsoft 365 and Google Suite while providing institutions with top-tier IT and Cybersecurity support. By offering teachers and education leaders access to a wide-ranging set of experts, the platform will provide an integrated support model that combines the highest level of support for advancing teaching practice with the seamless use of educational technology.

In addition, VForceEDU is committed to developing a new and unique educational model founded on the belief that high-performing teachers produce high-performing students.

"What's more, VForceEDU is committed to working with our educational clients so each project is affordable and meets the demands of the budget constraints facing educators and parents alike."

"As part of the launch of this new initiative, VForceEDU will be offering a free consultation and analysis to institutions on how we can improve technology support and educational practices," adds Mr. Maricic.

