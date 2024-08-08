VFS Fire & Security Services Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VFS Fire & Security Services, A Fortis Brand ("VFS"), and a leading provider of fire protection services, is proud to announce its 30th anniversary. This milestone marks three decades of dedicated service to the communities of LA and Orange County, California. Over the years, VFS has become a trusted partner in ensuring the safety and security of countless businesses through its comprehensive fire protection solutions.

"Reaching our 30-year mark is a major milestone that I'm so proud of," says Randy Nelson, Co-Founder of Fortis Fire & Safety and President of VFS. "After starting this company, I was only looking to support my family. I never expected it to last this long and remain successful in serving our community. This is a testament to the dedication of our talented team, the trust of our valued customers, and our unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality services. We look forward to continuing to serve our community with the same passion and excellence that has defined us since day one."

This milestone comes at a pivotal time of accomplishments and growth for VFS, as the company has expanded its range of services and its footprint, including becoming part of the Fortis family of brands. Fortis is a nationwide organization that unites fire, safety, and security companies under one umbrella.

"VFS and Randy Nelson were founding partners for Fortis. They set the bar for culture and performance from day one" says Rich Ennis, CEO and Founder of Fortis Fire & Safety, the parent company of VFS. "Our success is built on the strong relationships we've developed with our clients and the community. Our shared goal of putting people first aligns with our efforts in investing in safety, technology, and training our team to best serve customers every day. This anniversary is not just a celebration of our past but a promise to continue delivering the best fire protection services for many more years to come."

Learn more about Nelson and VFS's history in our blog.



About VFS: A safety and security company serving LA and Orange County, California. Our mission is to grow our business by protecting what matters most to our clients; life and valued assets. As the provider of choice, we provide fire protection and integrated safety solutions, focused on exceeding our customer's expectations every time.

Contact Information

Jennifer Divelbiss

[email protected]

(657) 688-2462

SOURCE Fortis Fire & Safety