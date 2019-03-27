VFS Global Launches Exclusive Netherlands Passport and ID Application Centre in the United States of America

Passport Application processing for Adults and Minors (New & Renewal)

Business Passport Application processing (New & Renewal)

ID Card Application processing for Adults and Minors (New & Renewal)

The centre, located at 142 East Ontario, Suite# 1700, Chicago, Illinois, 60611, USA, was inaugurated on 26 March 2019 by Mr. Louis Piët, Consul-General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Chicago.

Commenting at the ceremony, Mr. Louis Piët, Consul-General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Chicago, said, "Three-and-half years have passed since Dutch citizens have been able to renew and apply for a passport in Chicago. People had to travel to Washington DC or New York. This was very burdensome for some folks. But as they say here in the US, the squeaky wheels get the grease, which in this case is the partnership we made with VFS Global to process passport applications."

Also present were key Dutch Ministry representatives of the Consular Affairs Department, including Ms. Jeannette Verkerk, Implementation Manager External Service Providers and Ms. Anja Kienecker, Dutch Travel Document Specialist.

The opening of the new centre in Chicago marks the launch of the first-ever Netherlands Passport and ID Application Centre in the Americas region. Later this year, similar centres will also be launched in other major cities in Canada and Australia

While The Netherlands is the first Schengen government for which VFS Global provides passport and ID card services, the company also offers passport services for the UK, India, and Ghana.

Key benefits:

Flexible 'prime time' services for submissions outside of regular office hours. (0700hrs to 0830hrs on Monday to Friday, and 0830 hrs to 1230 hrs on Saturdays)

Quick appointment availability and faster turnaround times

Application tracking facility

Dedicated email support

Chris Dix, Head of Business Development for VFS Global, said, "Services at the new centre in Chicago will significantly improve customer service and we are delighted to extend our partnership with the Government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Americas region to include consular services."

