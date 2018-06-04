VFW Selects Inside Rx to Offer a Free Drug Savings Card to Members and Their Families

"We are honored to work with the VFW to provide an important stop-gap measure that may lower the cost of the prescription medications for our veterans," said Leslie Achter, CEO of Inside Rx, a partially owned subsidiary of Express Scripts (NASDAQ: ESRX). "In working with manufacturers and retail pharmacies, we are able to provide deep discounts to eligible patients who are currently paying full-list price on the prescription medications they need for themselves, their families and even their pets."

Inside Rx provides access to discounts on select medications prescribed for chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, high-blood pressure and depression for eligible patients. The card also offers discounts when buying medications commonly prescribed for pets such as insulin and antibiotics, as well as seizure, glaucoma, and anti-inflammatory drugs.

"For chronic health conditions, prescription drug therapy can be a critical part of treatment that many veterans and their family members forgo because of cost," said VFW National Commander Keith Harman. "The VFW is pleased to promote this free prescription savings program, which may be particularly helpful for the substantial number of veterans and their families who do not have access to health insurance coverage due to ineligibility or cost."

The Inside Rx card is available online at InsideRx.com/VFW, where veterans can download the card and check the list of participating pharmacies, medication listing, and usage terms.

Benefiting from the Inside Rx discounts is easy for eligible patients who only need to present the discount card at participating pharmacies, including national chains such as CVS, the Kroger Family of Pharmacies and Walgreens. There is no membership fee or other costs to obtain the card, which could save eligible patients hundreds or even thousands of dollars a year. Visit InsideRx.com/vfw for more information on pricing, and a list of featured brand medications.

*Average savings rates stated are based on savings for over 50% of eligible Inside Rx users, based on cash price versus Inside Rx price for featured brand medications. Eligibility restrictions apply; visit insiderx.com for details. Inside Rx card is not insurance.

About VFW

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation's largest and oldest major war veterans organization. Founded in 1899, the congressionally-chartered VFW is comprised entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces. With 1.7 million VFW and Auxiliary members located in 6,400 Posts worldwide, the nonprofit veterans service organization is proud to proclaim "NO ONE DOES MORE FOR VETERANS" than the VFW, which is dedicated to veterans' service, legislative advocacy, and military and community service programs. For more information or to join, visit our website at www.VFW.org.

About Inside Rx

Headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Inside Rx provides affordable access to prescription medication for the uninsured and those navigating the changing healthcare landscape.

Powered by our parent company, Express Scripts, and working collaboratively across the pharmacy supply chain, Inside Rx delivers access to a broad list of branded medications that treat many common, chronic health conditions.

For a complete list of the medications and participating pharmacies, as well as instructions for downloading the card and eligibility information, please visit InsideRx.com or follow us @Inside_Rx on Twitter.

