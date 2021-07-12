VGRID Energy Systems Finds Solution to Make Bitcoin Mining Go Green

CAMARILLO, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VGRID Energy today announced the selection of its portable 100kW VGRID Bioserver and how it makes Bitcoin mining a more green process. VGRID Energy Systems has a negative carbon solution, gets rid of dead trees or agricultural waste, and provides renewable electricity for Bitcoin mining.

"Crypto-mining consumes high levels of electricity and if fossil fuels are used to generate the electricity that leads to high levels of greenhouse gas emissions," said Greg Campbell, CEO of VGRID Energy Systems. "The 100kW VGRID Bioserver provides a solution, which allows mining technologies to operate and decarbonize the atmosphere at the same time."

VGRID Bioservers has come up with the solution to convert dead beetle kill trees to power Bitcoin mining. In nature, plants capture CO 2, but it is released once plants die. Plants can capture 20 times as much carbon as fossil fuel use emits, if they are not allowed to openly decompose or burn. Climate change has led to the infestation of the bark beetle in our western forests, which now have millions of acres of dead trees. These are fire hazards and forest fires have also accelerated due to climate change. For 1,000 acres of beetle-killed pine, one can expect a CO 2 release of 20,000-25,000 MT of CO 2 when burned. If these dead trees are converted to electricity, not only is the fire hazard reduced, preventing the CO 2 emission, but this amount of biomass will generate 30,000 MWh of electricity. This amount of power is enough to fuel 1,000 crypto-mining computers for a full calendar year.

In 2020, there were 58,950 wildfires compared with 50,477 in 2019, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. About 10.1 million acres were burned in 2020, compared with 4.7 million acres in 2019. The importance of generating awareness to make Bitcoin go green is crucial. Bitcoin mining will benefit from these Bioservers because it will create sustainable energy, making an incredible impact on sequestering biocarbon long-term and lowering the atmospheric CO 2 .

About VGRID Energy Systems

VGRID Energy Systems, Inc. is focused on innovating new solutions in renewable energy. The company is starting to deliver breakthrough technology to California Central Valley farmers to reduce their crippling water irrigation bills and to help rebuild their farm soil for long-term sustainability. The company is engaged in research and development, prototype fabrication of electronics, and complex electromechanical systems with ongoing testing and refinement. VGRID has approximately 60,000 square feet of laboratories, machine shops, fabrication facilities, and testing facilities in Camarillo, California. For more information, please visit https://vgridenergy.com/ or email [email protected]

