VGRID Energy Systems Welcomes Jeff Norton as Vice President of Business Development

CAMARILLO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VGRID Energy Systems, an innovative company focused on the development of technology that emphasizes the positive life-cycle impact on energy generation and worldwide food production, welcomes Jeff Norton as the Vice President of Business Development. Norton was the Managing Partner at Emylla Data Science, LLC., and is bringing his 20+ years of marketing and business leadership experience to VGRID Energy.

Jeff Norton, Vice President of Business Development

"Jeff brings the senior executive experience and the marketing expertise we need at this stage of our growth," said Greg Campbell, CEO of VGRID Energy Systems.

Jeff received his B.A. in International Relations from Michigan State University in 1996 and Master of Business Administration from Wayne State University in 2001. Prior to Emylla, he has led the marketing, business development, and digital efforts for Viking Group, and also spent eight years with General Motors in Detroit, Michigan working a variety of analytical, marketing, and program management roles. He also enjoys spending summers at a lake cottage, fishing, boating, and is an avid triathlete.

"I'm so excited to join the talented team at VGRID. By creating clean, sustainable energy while sequestering carbon, VGRID's innovative technology is helping to address climate change," said Jeff Norton. "It's truly world-changing and a special honor for me to help tell that story."

Jeff Norton's main responsibilities will be establishing goal-driven processes and metrics to meet short-term sales objectives, as well as develop and implement sales and marketing strategies to drive significant revenue growth. Jeff's background and expertise allow him to take a scientific to market analysis while he uncovers new business opportunities for VGRID's proprietary technology.

About VGRID Energy Systems

VGRID Energy Systems, Inc., is focused on innovating new solutions in renewable energy. The company delivers breakthrough technology to California Central Valley farmers to reduce their crippling water irrigation bills and to help rebuild their farm soil for long-term sustainability. The company conducts research and development, prototype fabrication of electronics, and complex electromechanical systems with ongoing testing and refinement. VGRID has approximately 60,000 square feet of laboratories, machine shops, fabrication facilities, and testing facilities in Camarillo, California. For more information, please visit https://vgridenergy.com/.

