VGXI, accepted as a Member of the US Government's Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV)

CONROE, Texas, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VGXI, Inc., a leading contract developer and manufacturer (CDMO) specializing in nucleic acid biopharmaceuticals, including gene therapies, DNA vaccines, and RNA medicines, is proud to announce its selection as a member of Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) which supports the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) in its objective to accelerate Medical Countermeasure (MCM) product and technology development to address evolving needs including pandemic influenza, emerging infectious diseases, and other biological threats. With more than two decades of experience in plasmid DNA manufacturing, VGXI has the largest plasmid manufacturing capacity (4000L) in the world from its two state-of-the-art facilities covering 160,000 sq. Ft.

Young Park, the CEO of VGXI, stated, "We are honored to be accepted as a member of RRPV. We have a track record to be in the forefront of global response for manufacturing vaccines needed for infectious disease like Influenza, Ebola, MERS and COVID19. This gives us an opportunity to happily support the RRPV members and any partners in the US Government to protect our country from any future pandemics. VGXI is open for partnerships to support nucleic acid-based manufacturing and provide end-to-end solutions under one roof."

ABOUT VGXI

With over 20 years of experience VGXI, Inc. is a leading provider of plasmid DNA manufacturing and development services. The company has a reputation of success in manufacturing DNA products under cGMP conditions for clinical trials in the US, EU, Asia, Canada, and Australia, and its cGMP and non-GMP products have passed rigorous reviews by several international regulatory agencies. VGXI's ability to work with unique requirements and create custom manufacturing solutions is based on its patented manufacturing process, flexible cGMP production facility, and highly experienced development team. VGXI, Inc. is a GeneOne company. To learn more, visit https://www.vgxii.com.

ABOUT GENEONE LIFE SCIENCE

GeneOne Life Science Inc. ("GeneOne" KOSPI: 011000) headquartered in Seoul, South Korea is an international biotechnology company and a leading contract manufacturer of DNA plasmids for use in vaccines, gene therapies, and cell therapies. GeneOne has recently expanded into the manufacture and development of mRNA. GeneOne has maintained a focus on vaccines against emerging infectious diseases to address global needs, including in resource challenged regions. Its small molecule portfolio of immunomodulators address diseases such as prevention of upper respiratory bacterial and viral diseases, and treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. GeneOne has three products against COVID-19 in clinical development: GLS-5310 DNA vaccine (Phase I/IIa), GLS-1200 nasal spray to prevent COVID-19 infection (Phase II), and GLS-1027 to prevent the inflammation and clinical worsening for those infected with COVID-19 (Phase II). For more information, visit https://www.genels.com.

