VGXI Selects Cryoport for Biostorage, Bioservices and Supply Chain Solutions to Advance Next-Generation Therapies

Partnership Will Enhance Support for Biopharmaceutical Companies in Developing Cell and Gene Therapies and mRNA-Based Treatments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and CONROE, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) ("Cryoport"), a global leader in supply chain solutions for the life sciences, and VGXI, Inc., (VXGI) a subsidiary of GeneOne Life Science Inc. ("GeneOne" KOSPI: 011000) today announced a strategic partnership to support biopharmaceutical companies in developing cell and gene therapies and mRNA-based treatments.

VGXI is a leading contract developer and manufacturer specializing in nucleic acid biopharmaceuticals, including gene therapies, DNA vaccines and RNA medicines, and ADC applications. Through this new partnership, Cryoport Systems will provide biostorage and bioservices from its Houston, Texas, facility for plasmid DNA products manufactured at VGXI's state-of-the-art facilities in The Woodlands, Texas, and its new headquarters and manufacturing location in Conroe, Texas. The collaboration brings together VGXI's industry-leading expertise in plasmid DNA manufacturing with Cryoport's fully integrated, end-to-end supply chain solutions. These include shipping services, data solutions and comprehensive support services, ensuring seamless final delivery to VGXI's end customers. Partnership operations are set to commence in October 2024.

Jerrell Shelton, CEO of Cryoport, commented, "Being chosen by VGXI as a partner for biostorage and bioservices underscores our shared commitment to quality and innovation. VGXI has a proven track record of delivering high-quality plasmid DNA for commercial gene therapies and clinical trial testing of leading treatment candidates. Together, we will provide biopharmaceutical companies a comprehensive and integrated solution to support clinical programs that are developing lifesaving, next-generation therapeutic modalities, a key part of our mission."

Young Park, CEO of VGXI, added, "We are thrilled to launch this partnership to support our client's advanced therapy programs, including cell and gene therapies, mRNA-based treatments and DNA vaccines. Choosing Cryoport as our trusted and reliable partner further elevates our mission by ensuring safe, secure, and world-class storage and transport of these assets."

About Cryoport, Inc.

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX), is a global leader in supply chain solutions for the Life Sciences with an emphasis on cell & gene therapies. Cryoport enables manufacturers, contract manufacturers (CDMO's), contract research organizations (CRO's), developers, and researchers to carry out their respective business with products and services that are designed to derisk services and provide certainty. We provide a broad array of supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry. Through our platform of critical products and solutions including advanced temperature-controlled packaging, informatics, specialized bio-logistics services, bio-storage, bio-services, and cryogenic systems, we are "Enabling the Future of Medicine™" worldwide, through our innovative systems, compliant procedures, and agile approach to superior supply chain management.

Our corporate headquarters, located in Nashville, Tennessee, is complemented by over 50 global locations in 17 countries, with key sites in the United States, United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, Germany, Japan, Australia, India, and China.

For more information, visit www.cryoportinc.com or follow via LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cryoportinc or @cryoport on X, formerly known as Twitter at www.twitter.com/cryoport for live updates.https://myoridge.co.jp/

About VGXI, Inc.

VGXI is a leader in plasmid DNA contract manufacturing, with 20+ years of experience providing high quality products to biomedical researchers worldwide. We support clients that develop DNA vaccines, immunotherapies, cell therapies, and gene therapies. VGXI's manufacturing process and quality controls are coupled to a continuous, low-shear AIRMIX® patented lysis technology, and proprietary purification processes that provide highly supercoiled plasmid production and exceptional purity. VGXI's portfolio includes high quality plasmid for preclinical research, Highly Documented (HD) plasmid as a critical raw material for GMP viral vector production or pharm/tox studies, cGMP plasmid DNA for clinical utilization through commercial supply, and custom services. Since 2008, VGXI has been a subsidiary of GeneOne Life Science. To learn more, visit https://www.vgxii.com.

About GeneOne Life Science

GeneOne Life Science Inc. ("GeneOne" KOSPI: 011000) headquartered in Seoul, South Korea is an international biotechnology company and a leading contract manufacturer of DNA plasmids for use in vaccines, gene therapies, and cell therapies. GeneOne has recently expanded into the manufacture and development of mRNA. GeneOne has maintained a focus on vaccines against emerging infectious diseases to address global needs, including in resource challenged regions. Its small molecule portfolio of immunomodulators address diseases such as prevention of upper respiratory bacterial and viral diseases, and treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. GeneOne has three products against COVID-19 in clinical development: GLS-5310 DNA vaccine (Phase I/IIa), GLS-1200 nasal spray to prevent COVID-19 infection (Phase II), and GLS-1027 to prevent the inflammation and clinical worsening for those infected with COVID-19 (Phase II). For more information, visit https://www.genels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Cryoport's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to Cryoport's industry, business, long-term growth prospects, plans, strategies, acquisitions, future financial results and financial condition, such as Cryoport's outlook and updated guidance for full year 2024 revenue and the related assumptions and factors expected to drive revenue, projected growth trends in the markets in which the Cryoport operates, Cryoport's plans and expectations regarding the launch of new products and services, such as the expected timing and benefits of such products and services launches, Cryoport's expectations about future benefits of its acquisitions, and anticipated regulatory filings, approvals, label/geographic expansions or moves to earlier lines of treatment approved with respect to the products of Cryoport's clients. Forward-looking statements also include those related to Cryoport's plans and expectations relating to its recently announced cost reduction and capital realignment measures, including that such measures will be fully implemented by the end of 2024 and will positively impact Cryoport's financial results for the second half of 2024 with approximately $22 million in annualized cost savings, driving Cryoport towards its goal of profitability, as well as a return to positive adjusted EBITDA in 2025; Cryoport's expectations of continued softness in demand in its Life Sciences Products business with demand to improve over the longer term as excess freezer capacity is absorbed; Cryoport's expectations that its revenue will continue to improve progressively during the course of the remainder of 2024, along with a return to year-over-year revenue growth in the second half of 2024; Cryoport's beliefs about a broad-based market recovery for the life sciences industry except for China, which it believes will remain challenged through 2025; Cryoport's expectations of sequential improvements across its Life Sciences Services offerings driven in part by the ramp of clinical and commercial Cell & Gene therapies its currently supports, as well as anticipated new product and service launches later this year that will further diversify and enhance its revenue streams; and Cryoport's belief that operating costs and expenses, which include the start-up cost of services planned to be introduced during the fourth quarter and the first half of 2025, are expected to, as a percentage, decline as these introductions are made and ramped up. It is important to note that Cryoport's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic and geopolitical conditions, supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, trends in the products markets, variations in Cryoport's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. Additional risks and uncertainties include difficulties, delays or Cryoport's inability to successfully complete its planned cost reduction and capital realignment measures, which could reduce the benefits realized from such activities within the time periods currently anticipated. Cryoport's business could be affected by other factors discussed in Cryoport's SEC reports, including in the "Risk Factors" section of its most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Cryoport cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Cryoport disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

SOURCE Cryoport, Inc.