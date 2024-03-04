VGXI Welcomes Michael Stewart as New Chief Operating Officer

CONROE, Texas, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VGXI, Inc., a leading contract developer and manufacturer (CDMO) specializing in nucleic acid biopharmaceuticals, including gene therapies, DNA vaccines, and RNA medicines, proudly announces the appointment of Michael Stewart as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Stewart brings over 20 years of extensive experience in the viral vector therapy and vaccine production industry, which will be instrumental to VGXI's continued growth and success.

Prior to joining VGXI's leadership team, Stewart served as COO at Matica Biotechnology, Inc., a CDMO providing manufacturing services for cell and gene therapy products, where he led technical functions including GMP manufacturing, supply chain, facilities and engineering, automation engineering, external project management, process engineering, process development, and assay development. He also previously held leadership roles at leading research and manufacturing organizations including Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, Boehringer-Ingelheim Biomanufacturing, Meridian Life Science, and St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael Stewart to VGXI as our new Chief Operating Officer," said VGXI's CEO, Young Park. "His wealth of CDMO experience and proven track record will be pivotal in our commitment to providing top-tier DNA plasmid manufacturing services to the global biopharmaceutical community. We look forward to the positive impact he will have on our business and our clients. We also deeply appreciate all the years of service that Dorothy Peterson dedicated to VGXI and wish her all the best in her retirement."

Stewart holds a B.S. and M.S. degrees in chemistry and biochemistry from the Texas A&M University System, followed by a Ph.D. studies in biochemistry at the University of Tennessee and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, focusing on the structural and functional amino acid substitutions that result in an oncogenic state. Additionally, Stewart has a distinguished military background, having served as a medical corpsman with the U.S. Navy/Marine Corps and contributing to DOD research related to gravitationally induced loss of consciousness.

Stewart's appointment follows the retirement of Dorothy Peterson, VGXI's former COO, who dedicated 16 years of service to the company – first as the Director of Quality, then Vice President of Operations and finally as COO. Ms. Peterson's contributions over the years have been invaluable, and VGXI extends its heartfelt appreciation for her commitment and leadership throughout her tenure.

Please join VGXI in extending a warm welcome to Michael Stewart as he assumes his new role as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

ABOUT VGXI, INC.

With over 20 years of experience VGXI, Inc. is a leading provider of plasmid DNA manufacturing and development services. The company has a reputation of success in manufacturing DNA products under cGMP conditions for clinical trials in the US, EU, Asia, Canada, and Australia, and its cGMP and non-GMP products have passed rigorous reviews by several international regulatory agencies. VGXI's ability to work with unique requirements and create custom manufacturing solutions is based on its patented manufacturing process, flexible cGMP production facility, and highly experienced development team. VGXI, Inc. is a GeneOne company. To learn more, visit https://www.vgxii.com.

ABOUT GENEONE LIFE SCIENCE

GeneOne Life Science Inc. ("GeneOne" KOSPI: 011000) headquartered in Seoul, South Korea is an international biotechnology company and a leading contract manufacturer of DNA plasmids for use in vaccines, gene therapies, and cell therapies. GeneOne has recently expanded into the manufacture and development of mRNA. GeneOne has maintained a focus on vaccines against emerging infectious diseases to address global needs, including in resource challenged regions. Its small molecule portfolio of immunomodulators address diseases such as prevention of upper respiratory bacterial and viral diseases, and treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. GeneOne has three products against COVID-19 in clinical development: GLS-5310 DNA vaccine (Phase I/IIa), GLS-1200 nasal spray to prevent COVID-19 infection (Phase II), and GLS-1027 to prevent the inflammation and clinical worsening for those infected with COVID-19 (Phase II).

For more information, visit https://www.genels.com.

