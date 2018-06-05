vH essentials® Launches Clean, Clinical New Look

"We're really excited about the new look of our vH essentials brand," said Molly Fies, Marketing Manager at Lake Consumer Products. "The updates have made the key features and benefits of each product stand out more significantly, while maintaining enough of the original brand look and feel to let loyal customers know they are still purchasing the same great product."

The vH essentials brand offers five unique items:

Vaginal Odor Treatment – A fast acting pH balanced vaginal tablet that eliminates odor and restores confidence.*

– A fast acting pH balanced vaginal tablet that eliminates odor and restores confidence.* Probiotic with Prebiotic & Cranberry Feminine Health Dietary Supplement – Helps maintain feminine health and balance with a triple action formula for complete feminine tract care.

– Helps maintain feminine health and balance with a triple action formula for complete feminine tract care. Prebiotic Vaginal Suppositories – Specially formulated with prebiotics and lactic acid to help naturally protect against vaginal odor and maintain balance and freshness.

– Specially formulated with prebiotics and lactic acid to help naturally protect against vaginal odor and maintain balance and freshness. Tea Tree Oil & Prebiotic Daily Feminine Wash – Fortified with vH Microbalance Odor Blocking Blend, this unique formula delivers all the benefits of protective tea tree oil, nourishing prebiotics, and pH balancing lactic acid in one gentle, daily wash.

– Fortified with vH Microbalance Odor Blocking Blend, this unique formula delivers all the benefits of protective tea tree oil, nourishing prebiotics, and pH balancing lactic acid in one gentle, daily wash. Sensitive Medicated Cream – This pH balanced cream contains vitamin E, aloe, and odor blocking technology to gently sooth itching and irritation.

For more information on the vH essentials brand of products, visit www.vHessentials.com.

*Based on a 7-day independent consumer evaluation

About Lake Consumer Products

Lake Consumer Products markets and distributes a wide variety of over-the-counter personal care products including vH essentials® and YeastGard Advanced® feminine care products, MG217® Psoriasis and Eczema treatments, and ENT Essentials™ ear care products. Lake Consumer is a subsidiary of Wisconsin Pharmacal Company, a leader in outdoor health and safety products. Their brand portfolio includes: Potable Aqua® water purification tablets, Coleman® Insect Repellents, Coleman® First Aid, StingEze® insect bite relief products, Atwater Carey® pre-treated mosquito nets, and Baitmate® fish attractants. For more details, please visit www.lakeconsumer.com and www.Pharmacalway.com.

